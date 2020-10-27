NFL Picks Week 8: Latest Betting Odds, over-Under Spreads and PredictionsOctober 27, 2020
NFL Picks Week 8: Latest Betting Odds, over-Under Spreads and Predictions
Week 7 turned out to be all about the underdog. Ten dogs cashed over the weekend with the Jets and Panthers covering spreads of a touchdown or more in an unpredictable slate of games.
Week 8 could be equally hard to pin down. Seven of the 11 games that have lines available are at 3.5 points or less.
As the league heads toward the midway point of the season, this could be a big week in determining where teams are heading. With the trade deadline just a little over a week away teams have one more game to show management whether they should be buying or selling.
Here’s a look at the complete slate of games along with a prop bet to consider, and top picks of the week.
Schedule, Lines and Over/Unders
Thursday, October 29
Falcons at Panthers (-2.5), O/U: 49 at 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, November 1
Vikings at Packers (-6.5), O/U: 55 at 1 p.m.
Titans (-5.5) at Bengals, O/U: 54.5 at 1 p.m.
Jets at Chiefs (-19.5), O/U: 48 at 1 p.m.
Colts (-3) at Lions, O/U: 50.5 at 1 p.m.
Steelers at Ravens (-3.5), O/U: 46.5 at 1 p.m.
Rams (N/A) at Dolphins, O/U: N/A at 1 p.m.
Patriots at Bills (-3.5), O/U: 44 at 1 p.m.
Raiders at Browns (-2.5), O/U: 54.5 at 1 p.m.
Chargers (-3) at Broncos, O/U: 45.5 at 4:05 p.m.
Saints at Bears (N/A), O/U: N/A at 4:25 p.m.
49ers at Seahawks (-3.5), O/U: 54 at 4:25 p.m.
Cowboys at Eagles (N/A), O/U: N/A at 8:20 p.m.
Monday, November 2
Buccaneers (-10.5) at Giants, O/U: 47 at 8:15 p.m.
All times ET. Odds and prop bets obtained via DraftKings. Picks against the spread in bold.
Bills (-3.5) over Patriots
Looking at this line it’s clear the oddsmakers aren’t buying into the Patriots Week 7 game while possibly holding the Bills responsible for their results last week.
The Pats were blown out by a San Francisco team that had to travel cross-country with a lineup that’s been mangled by injuries. Cam Newton was benched after his worst game of the season. The defense was helpless, giving up 33 points despite intercepting Jimmy Garapollo twice.
The Bills, on the other hand, struggled to get separation from the lowly Jets. It was New York’s best chance at a win so far this season as they led 10-6 at halftime.
The important thing is the Bills showed they can mount a comeback if need be. They ultimately shut out the Jets in the second half. The offense was a bit of a cause for concern but the Pats defense appears to be tiring of propping up a floundering offense.
For once, the Patriots are the team who is left questioning the quarterback position and working to stay relevant. At 5-2, the Bills should be trusted to handle a team of the Patriots caliber at home.
Titans (-5.5) over Bengals
This is another perplexing line. Aside from sheer respect for what Joe Burrow has done in his rookie season, there are few reasons to believe the Bengals will beat the Titans.
Despite big numbers from their rookie quarterback, the Bengals are still just 1-5-1 largely because the defense and the offense have rarely had a good day simultaneously. Joe Burrow’s big day was ruined by the fact that Baker Mayfield torched the defense to the tune of 297 yards and five touchdowns.
That doesn’t bode well with a Titans team coming to town that went toe-to-toe with Pittsburgh last week. Facing the Steelers formidable defense Ryan Tannehill had more success than most quarterbacks against them. He went 18-of-30 for 220 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
That was with the Steelers holding Derrick Henry under four yards per carry.
The Bengals defense isn’t likely to have the same success. Burrow will need another huge day to keep Cincinnati in the game. That may be a bit much to ask him in back-to-back weeks.
Ravens vs. Steelers Under 46.5
The AFC North battle between the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers and the one-loss Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers earned their most impressive win to date as they held off a late charge from the previously unbeaten Titans.
The Steelers stingy defense did show some signs of mortality in that game. The Titans put up 17 second half points to come within a field goal. But they still showed off a stout run defense holding Derrick Henry and the Titans to under four yards a carry.
That bodes well for their chances to hold the Ravens offense in check. Lamar Jackson’s team has put together three straight games with 27 points or more but they’ve leaned heavily on the run game. Jackson hasn’t thrown for over 200 yards in four games.
The Ravens defense hasn’t been lights out by any means but they have forced turnovers, which could be crucial. They are third in turnover margin per game and Roethlisberger is coming off a three-interception game against the Titans.
This is always a physical division rivalry game. The only reason their last meeting hit the over is because it went into overtime. As much offensive firepower as both teams have they are defensive teams at heart and that will bear out in the score of this one.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/NH/IA/CO/IL only. Odds and lines subject to change. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.