NFL Picks Week 8: Latest Betting Odds, over-Under Spreads and Predictions

0 of 4

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Week 7 turned out to be all about the underdog. Ten dogs cashed over the weekend with the Jets and Panthers covering spreads of a touchdown or more in an unpredictable slate of games.

Week 8 could be equally hard to pin down. Seven of the 11 games that have lines available are at 3.5 points or less.

As the league heads toward the midway point of the season, this could be a big week in determining where teams are heading. With the trade deadline just a little over a week away teams have one more game to show management whether they should be buying or selling.

Here’s a look at the complete slate of games along with a prop bet to consider, and top picks of the week.