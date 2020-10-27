    WWE Raw Ratings Decline to 1.732M in 1st Show After Hell in a Cell PPV

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2020

    FILE- In this Sunday, April 3, 2011 file photo, WWE Superstar Randy Orton celebrates defeating CM Punk (not pictured) during WrestleMania XXVII at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on. World-famous WWE wrestlers such as John Cena, Shaemus and champion Randy Orton are in Saudi Arabia for three days of matches in the capital Riyadh. (Paul Abell/AP Images for WWE, File)
    Paul Abell/Associated Press

    Monday night's post-Hell in a Cell episode of WWE Raw on USA Network saw its ratings decline compared to last week's show.

    According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.732 million viewers during its three-hour show, which was down from last week's 1.777 million.

    The main focus of Raw was the status of new WWE champion Randy Orton and former WWE champion Drew McIntyre following their match at Hell in a Cell. McIntyre opened the show with a promo and later beat The Miz, who interrupted him, while Orton played a huge role in the main event segment.

    Orton appeared on Moment of Bliss hosted by Alexa Bliss, but McIntyre arrived and began brawling with Orton. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt appeared behind The Viper, but rather than engaging with The Fiend, Orton went back to fighting with McIntyre, which is how the show ended.

    The build toward Survivor Series also began on Raw, as part of the Men's 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination match team was determined, and the entire Women's 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination match team was announced.

    On the men's side, there were three qualifying matches. AJ Styles beat Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee defeated Elias, and Sheamus got past Matt Riddle, making them three of the five members of the team.

    It was later announced that Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were the first four members of the women's team, and a Fatal 4-Way match was held to determine the final member.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Lana somewhat surprisingly beat Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross and Peyton Royce to earn the spot, but she received yet another Samoan Drop through the announce table from Jax for her troubles.

    Additionally, The Hurt Business defeated Retribution in a four-on-four elimination tag team match, with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander outlasting everyone else in the match.

    Several potential matches were also made for Survivor Series, although those matches will depend on whether those involving keep their titles leading up to the pay-per-view.

    Aside from the elimination matches, it will be Orton vs. universal champion Roman Reigns, Raw women's champion Asuka vs. SmackDown women's champion Bayley, Raw tag team champions New Day vs. SmackDown tag team champions The Street Profits, and United States champion Bobby Lashley vs. intercontinental champion Sami Zayn.

        

