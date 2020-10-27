Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Positional Overview, Guide and AdviceOctober 27, 2020
Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Positional Overview, Guide and Advice
The Seattle Seahawks were on a bye in Week 6, and with all the talent they have on offense, there were quite a few fantasy football managers who had to find fill-in options for those standouts that week. But several Seahawks players made up for it in Week 7, notably wide receiver Tyler Lockett.
The 28-year-old had 15 receptions for 200 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday night's narrow loss to the Arizona Cardinals, leading the way in a week when plenty of top players had strong showings.
Lockett's performance was on another level, though, and he should continue to keep his exceptional play going as the Seahawks keep impressing on offense.
Here's a look at rankings for Week 8, along with some matchups to watch.
Quarterback Rankings
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYJ)
2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. SF)
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (vs. PIT)
4. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (at CIN)
5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)
6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. NE)
7. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL)
8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
9. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (at MIA)
10. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers (vs. ATL)
Matchup to Watch: Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. Minnesota Vikings
For the first time this season, NFC North rivals Minnesota and Green Bay are set to face off in Week 8. And these two teams have started in much different ways. The Packers lead the division at 5-1, while the Vikings have struggled and sit at 1-5.
One of Minnesota's biggest weaknesses? Pass defense. The Vikings are allowing 286.7 passing yards per game, fourth most in the NFL. That doesn't set up well for them to play well against Aaron Rodgers, who has been slinging touchdowns around all season.
This past Sunday, the 36-year-old had four touchdown passes against the Texans for his third four-touchdown game of the season. Through six games, he has 17 touchdowns and only two interceptions (both of which came in a Week 6 loss at Tampa Bay).
Expect another strong performance from Rodgers, as he may be poised to notch his first 300-yard passing game since Week 4.
Running Back Rankings
1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (at CHI)
2. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (at PHI)
4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (at CIN)
5. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (at CLE)
6. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (vs. LV)
7. Todd Gurley II, Atlanta Falcons (at CAR)
8. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (at GB)
9. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYJ)
10. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (at DET)
11. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (vs. NO)
12. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (at BAL)
13. Melvin Gordon III, Denver Broncos (vs. LAC)
14. Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams (at MIA)
15. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NYG)
16. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins (vs. LAR)
17. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions (vs. IND)
18. Carlos Hyde, Seattle Seahawks (vs. SF)
19. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (vs. NE)
20. Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers (at SEA)
Matchup to Watch: Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry at Cincinnati Bengals
Two weeks ago, Derrick Henry put up huge numbers against the Texans, compiling 264 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns for the third straight game. Last week, he faced a greater challenge in going up against the Steelers' strong run defense, yet he still had 75 rushing yards and a touchdown.
The 26-year-old is getting in a groove, and he could be on the verge of another huge showing this Sunday. The Titans are playing the Bengals, whose run defense ranks 28th in the NFL at 133.7 rushing yards allowed per game. That should allow for him to run all over, especially in a game that Tennessee is likely to be playing with the lead.
Through seven weeks, Henry leads the NFL in rushing attempts (143) and rushing yards (663), and he's tied with three others for the most rushing touchdowns (seven). He's not going to slow down against Cincinnati, and he may not slow down at any point this season.
Last week's game was a test for the Alabama product, and he proved he can put up healthy fantasy numbers even against the strongest defenses.
Wide Receiver Rankings
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)
2. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (at CAR)
3. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears (vs. NO)
4. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (at GB)
5. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (vs. SF)
6. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (at CAR)
7. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NYG)
8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
9. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (vs. SF)
10. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (at CIN)
11. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYJ)
12. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (at MIA)
13. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (vs. NE)
14. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers (vs. ATL)
15. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (vs. IND)
16. Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL)
17. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NYG)
18. DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers (vs. ATL)
19. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. TEN)
20. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (at SEA)
Matchup to Watch: Philadelphia Eagles WR Travis Fulgham vs. Dallas Cowboys
Things aren't going well for the Cowboys of late, as shown during their 25-3 loss to Washington in Week 7. One of the reasons for their struggles has been their defensive play. Dallas is allowing 408.1 total yards per game, the sixth most in the NFL.
Even though the Eagles' offense hasn't been among the best in the league, they have talented playmakers who could capitalize on this matchup. And that includes Travis Fulgham, who has developed into a key contributor for Philadelphia in recent weeks.
The 25-year-old scored a touchdown in each of the Eagles' first three games in October. Over the past three, he's had at least 73 yards in each of them and been targeted 34 total times. Philadelphia's offense has been banged up, so these opportunities have been there for him.
That should continue this week, and Fulgham is likely to have another solid showing.
Tight End Rankings
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYJ)
2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (at SEA)
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (vs. PIT)
4. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (at CLE)
5. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (vs. IND)
6. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (vs. LAC)
7. Richard Rodgers, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL)
8. Evan Engram, New York Giants (vs. TB)
9. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)
10. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
Matchup to Watch: Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller at Cleveland Browns
Darren Waller continues to be a top-tier fantasy tight end, and he's one of the more reliable players at the position. He's scored a touchdown in each of the past two weeks while being heavily targeted in Las Vegas' offense, getting 16 passes thrown his way during that span.
Cleveland ranks 30th in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 288.1 yards through the air per game. So, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr should pick up a lot of yardage, and that makes it likely Waller will have a lot, too.
Don't be surprised if the 28-year-old keeps his touchdown streak going and gives fantasy managers another strong performance this week.