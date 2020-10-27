Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Top 50 Players from Consensus Experts

0 of 5

Approaching the NFL’s halfway mark, fantasy leagues are hitting full throttle on a road increasingly obstructed by injuries and bye weeks. No matter where you sit among the standings, a steady hand must follow focused eyes toward the looming playoffs.

Week 8 comes with certain impassable obstacles, as the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Football Team are all on bye. That means four of last week’s top 13 running backs, per standard scoring, will not be available.

Add on the San Francisco 49ers’ Jeff Wilson, who is expected to land on IR with an ankle injury after being RB1 on the week, and five of Week 7’s best will be missing in Week 8.

This is where fantasy benches come into play and certain managers rejoice as the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts , Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings all return from their byes. Here, we look at the top 50 flex players in standard leagues (according to FantasyPros’ consensus rankings) to help figure out some lineup cornerstones and pivots.