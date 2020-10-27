Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Top 50 Players from Consensus Experts

Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Top 50 Players from Consensus ExpertsOctober 27, 2020
Approaching the NFL’s halfway mark, fantasy leagues are hitting full throttle on a road increasingly obstructed by injuries and bye weeks. No matter where you sit among the standings, a steady hand must follow focused eyes toward the looming playoffs.
Week 8 comes with certain impassable obstacles, as the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Football Team are all on bye. That means four of last week’s top 13 running backs, per standard scoring, will not be available.
Add on the San Francisco 49ers’ Jeff Wilson, who is expected to land on IR with an ankle injury after being RB1 on the week, and five of Week 7’s best will be missing in Week 8.
This is where fantasy benches come into play and certain managers rejoice as the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts , Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings all return from their byes. Here, we look at the top 50 flex players in standard leagues (according to FantasyPros’ consensus rankings) to help figure out some lineup cornerstones and pivots.
Week 8 Flex Rankings: 50-41
50. Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (vs. TB)
49. Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (at BAL)
48. JaMycal Hasty, RB, SF (at SEA)
47. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. TEN)
46. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at PHI)
45. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. TEN)
44. Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN (vs. LAC)
43. Travis Fulgham, WR, PHI (vs. DAL)
42. George Kittle, TE, SF (at SEA)
41. Robert Woods, WR, LAR (at MIA)
While the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones currently nurses an injury after being a game-time scratch in Week 7, rankings are definitely subject to change as the week progresses. Another injury situation of particular interest is the San Francisco 49ers’ running-back room.
With Wilson and Raheem Mostert sidelined, JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon become the healthy candidates to take on an incredibly valuable role. In the past two weeks, Hasty has out-touched McKinnon 18 to nine. The undrafted rookie has made a positive impression, shown some explosiveness and looks to be the team’s top option against a susceptible Seattle Seahawks defense.
But McKinnon isn’t the only threat to steal touches (and neither is Deebo Samuel, who has received four carries over that span). Kyle Shanahan has expressed hope that Tevin Coleman can return from IR this week. That would muddy projections, especially for Hasty’s upside.
Week 8 Flex Rankings: 40-31
40. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at MIA)
39. Justin Jackson, RB, LAC (at DEN)
38. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. NYJ)
37. Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (vs. NE)
36. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (at GB)
35. DJ Moore, WR, CAR (vs. ATL)
34. Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (at PHI)
33. Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (vs. NO)
32. Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (vs. ATL)
31. Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR (at MIA)
Among the second-lowest crop of the top 50, some unexciting matchups raise question marks. Especially at wide receiver, where Amari Cooper and Allen Robinson should expect close coverage from league-leading corners in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Darius Slay and New Orleans Saints’ Marshon Lattimore, respectively.
While those two can typically overcome difficult odds, the Los Angeles Rams’ wide receivers face a converse dilemma: game script. In a comfortable Monday win against the Chicago Bears, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods combined for just 11 targets. If Los Angeles jumps out to a strong lead against a Miami Dolphins team giving its rookie his first start at quarterback, that lack of volume may continue.
On the plus side, that makes Darrell Henderson an excellent option to outdo his No. 31 projection.
Week 8 Flex Rankings: 30-21
30. Mike Evans, WR, TB (at NYG)
29. Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA (vs. LAR)
28. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at DEN)
27. Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN (vs. TEN)
26. D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (vs. IND)
25. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. NE)
24. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at NYG)
23. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. SF)
22. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at GB)
21. Boston Scott, RB, PHI (vs. DAL)
Speaking of wide receivers who may not see enough volume to deserve their ranking, Mike Evans received just two targets in a 45-20 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. Nursing an injury as well, Evans could end up easily outscored by someone like the Philadelphia Eagles' Travis Fulgham, who is ranked at No. 43 despite being his team's only healthy volume pass-catcher.
Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers should have an even easier matchup in Week 8, as they face the New York Giants. Fulgham, on the other hand, faces the Dallas Cowboys who have a nonexistent defense but enough talent on offense to keep things relatively competitive.
In another injury situation worth noting, Giovani Bernard continues as an easy starter if Joe Mixon misses another week.
Week 8 Flex Rankings: 20-11
20. Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (vs. IND)
19. David Montgomery, RB, CHI (vs. NO)
18. Ronald Jones, RB, TB (at NYG)
17. Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (at CAR)
16. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vs. SF)
15. AJ Brown, WR, TEN (at CIN)
14. Julio Jones, WR, ATL (at CAR)
13. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. NYJ)
12. James Conner, RB, PIT (at BAL)
11. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (vs. NYJ)
If Evans isn’t getting relied on in Week 8, it’s because Ronald Jones is. Like No. 11, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jones is his team’s top back and the first option on the goal-line, even if he loses some passing work to a talented backup. And, like Edwards-Helaire, Jones faces an easy matchup that should grant comfortable lead-maintaining touches.
Like both aforementioned backs, David Montgomery is his team’s top back. Unlike both, he faces an ugly matchup and should be downgraded more than a No. 19 ranking suggests. Through seven weeks, Montgomery has scored just two touchdowns despite receiving double-digit opportunities (carries and targets) in each match.
In Week 8, he faces a New Orleans Saints defense that has kept opposing rushing attacks to under 100 yards in four of their six games while scoring enough to force opponents into passing situations. Temper expectations for Montgomery.
Week 8 Flex Rankings: 10-1
10. Mike Davis, RB, CAR (vs. ATL)
9. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at CLE)
8. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (at DET)
7. Todd Gurley, RB, ATL (at CAR)
6. Davante Adams, WR, GB (vs. MIN)
5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at PHI)
4. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at GB)
3. Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (vs. LV)
2. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at CHI)
1. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at CIN)
Easy proof of the New Orleans defensive front’s strength is their Week 7 denial of fantasy points to the Carolina Panthers’ Mike Davis. In the five games since he stepped in for an injured Christian McCaffrey, the Saints are the only team to have prevented Davis from scoring a touchdown.
But Davis should get back into fantasy’s upper echelon in a rematch against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. Last time they played, he erupted and turned 26 opportunities (16 carries and 10 targets) into 149 yards and a touchdown.
Josh Jacobs and Jonathan Taylor should also each get the chance to compete with the position's best scorers, as they face much better projected matchups and game scripts than they have in weeks past.