Waiver Wire Week 8: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

If Chase Edmonds is still on the waiver wire in your fantasy football league, try to pick him up immediately. The Arizona Cardinals running back is poised for some big weeks, with starter Kenyan Drake likely to miss time due to an ankle injury.

However, there's a decent chance Edmonds has already been added to a team's roster. He is rostered in 62 percent of Yahoo leagues and 56 percent of ESPN leagues. And even if he is available, there's a good chance other managers will spend a fair bit of their free-agent budget (or use a high-priority waiver claim) to get him.

The 24-year-old isn't the only player worth targeting on the waiver wire this week, though. There are other strong candidates to target, as well as some sleepers who may not get as much attention. Here's a look at some of them.