Waiver Wire Week 8: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets

Waiver Wire Week 8: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper TargetsOctober 27, 2020
If Chase Edmonds is still on the waiver wire in your fantasy football league, try to pick him up immediately. The Arizona Cardinals running back is poised for some big weeks, with starter Kenyan Drake likely to miss time due to an ankle injury.
However, there's a decent chance Edmonds has already been added to a team's roster. He is rostered in 62 percent of Yahoo leagues and 56 percent of ESPN leagues. And even if he is available, there's a good chance other managers will spend a fair bit of their free-agent budget (or use a high-priority waiver claim) to get him.
The 24-year-old isn't the only player worth targeting on the waiver wire this week, though. There are other strong candidates to target, as well as some sleepers who may not get as much attention. Here's a look at some of them.
Top Pickup: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow continues to have a strong rookie season, yet the former Heisman Trophy winner is still available in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues and 50 percent of ESPN leagues. But he's turning into a worthwhile starting option every week, especially when he has favorable matchups.
This past Sunday, the 23-year-old passed for a career-high 406 yards and three touchdowns, and he also had a rushing score for the second consecutive week.
The LSU product now ranks third in the NFL in passing yards (2,023), and if he starts throwing touchdowns more regularly, his fantasy value would increase even more. Six of his nine passing scores thus far have come against Cleveland.
In Week 8, Burrow is facing the Titans, whose 401.8 total yards allowed per game rank as eighth most in the NFL. It should be an opportunity for him to have another solid week and be a solid starting option in fantasy.
Projection: 292 yards, three touchdowns
Sleeper Target: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
It's not yet clear how Tua Tagovailoa is going to fare as the Dolphins' starter, but the 2020 first-round pick has a ton of potential. He's rostered in less than 30 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues, and he's probably a bit too risky to start right away.
The 22-year-old attempted only two passes in his NFL debut in Week 6, but he's set to start in Week 8 against the Rams, which could be a difficult matchup for the rookie. But Miami's offense had been playing well with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, and that could continue in the weeks to come.
Don't start Tagovailoa yet, but pick him up and keep him on your bench in case he breaks out down the line.
Projection: 226 yards, two total touchdowns (one passing, one rushing)
Top Pickup: Carlos Hyde, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Chris Carson left the Seahawks' Week 7 loss to the Cardinals with a foot injury, and it's possible he's going to miss some time. Even if he plays, he may not be at full strength and Seattle may want to limit his carries.
That should create opportunities for Carlos Hyde, who had a solid showing in relief on Sunday night at Arizona. He had 15 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, his first since Seattle's season opener.
The 30-year-old is available in 90-plus percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues, and it's difficult to find running backs on the waiver wire who should be guaranteed to get plenty of touches in an upcoming week.
If Carson is out, though, there's no doubt that the workload is going to be there for Hyde to make him a viable starting option.
Projection: 86 total yards and a touchdown
Sleeper Target: JaMycal Hasty, RB, San Francisco 49ers
It's tough to trust 49ers running backs in fantasy this season. Just take Week 7, for example.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan gave Jerick McKinnon rest this past Sunday, going instead with Jeff Wilson Jr. out of the backfield for most of the day. That did not make fantasy managers with McKinnon in their lineup happy.
Although Wilson had a big showing against the Patriots (rushing for 112 yards and three touchdowns), he also suffered a high left ankle sprain that will cause him to miss some time going forward. That leaves McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty as the options in San Francisco's backfield.
Hasty had nine carries for 57 yards and a 16-yard reception, but he could be poised for big games in future weeks.
Available in 79 percent of Yahoo leagues and 97 percent of ESPN leagues, the 24-year-old is worth stashing on the bench for now and seeing how the 49ers' running game develops moving forward.
Projection: 52 total yards
Top Pickup: Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants
Sterling Shepard missed four weeks due to a toe injury, which caused some fantasy managers to drop him from their rosters. With so many injuries and limited IR slots, not everybody could afford to keep the Giants receiver on the bench.
But the 27-year-old is back now, and he had his best showing of 2020 last Thursday against the Eagles, hauling in six passes for 59 yards and a touchdown, his first of the season. He was targeted eight times and is likely to see a lot of passes from quarterback Daniel Jones moving forward.
Available in more than 60 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues, Shepard is a worthwhile waiver-wire add who can be a flex start in deep leagues right away, including in Week 8 against the Buccaneers.
Projection: 55 yards and a touchdown
Sleeper Target: Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns
On Monday, the Browns found out they'll be without Odell Beckham Jr. for the rest of the season, after their top wide receiver suffered a torn left ACL in Sunday's win over the Bengals. And with running back Nick Chubb still out, Cleveland's offense is in need of some offensive players to step up.
One of those could be Rashard Higgins, who had six receptions for 110 yards against Cincinnati. And although he had only five catches through the first six weeks of the season, two of those were for touchdowns, so he's already made an impact for the Browns this year.
The 26-year-old is available in nearly all Yahoo and ESPN leagues, so quickly try to add him this week as he should see more targets from quarterback Baker Mayfield with Beckham out.
Projection: 75 yards and a touchdown
Top Pickup: Richard Rodgers, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
Richard Rodgers is currently the Eagles' No. 1 tight end with both Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert out due to injuries, and he capitalized on the opportunity with a solid showing last Thursday against the Giants.
The 28-year-old had six receptions for 85 yards, both season highs, and he should continue to stay involved in the Carson Wentz-led offense in future weeks.
In Week 8, Philadelphia has a great matchup against Dallas, which is allowing 408.1 total yards per game (sixth most in the NFL). That should give Rodgers a strong opportunity for another solid performance, perhaps even leading to him getting into the end zone for the first time this season.
Rodgers is available in more than 90 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues, and he's likely to be picked up in a lot this week as a strong Week 8 streaming option.
Projection: 52 yards and a touchdown
Sleeper Target: Trey Burton, TE, Indianapolis Colts
The Colts have had numerous tight ends involved in their offense this season, including Jack Doyle and Mo-Alie Cox, who is currently out with a knee injury. And now, Trey Burton is back in the mix after he missed the beginning of the season due to a calf injury.
But the 28-year-old has played well since joining Indianapolis' offense earlier this month, notching 11 receptions for 107 yards in three games and scoring his first touchdown of the season in the Colts' last game against the Bengals in Week 6.
With Burton available in 80-plus percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues, he's a tight end worth adding as he's likely to keep staying involved in the Colts' offense. There's a bit of risk with Indianapolis having other players in the mix, but the former Florida Gators star should have a high ceiling.
Projection: 65 yards and a touchdown