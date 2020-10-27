Way-Too-Early WWE Survivor Series 2020 Predictions After Hell in a Cell and Raw

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Hell in a Cell took place on Sunday and Survivor Series is coming up on November 22. That gives WWE four weeks to build the event but instead of spacing things out, the company announced what might be the entire card on Raw.

We will be getting at least two traditional elimination matches at the event. Teams from Raw and SmackDown will do battle in both a men's and women's bout.

We will also see all of the major champions from each show face off to make this a true battle of the brands.

Roman Reigns will face Drew McIntyre, Asuka will battle Sasha Banks, Sami Zayn will clash with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits will take on The New Day.

The entire women's team and three members of the men's team were revealed for Raw on Monday. We will have to wait until SmackDown to get any info about the blue brand's teams.