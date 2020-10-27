Way-Too-Early WWE Survivor Series 2020 Predictions After Hell in a Cell and Raw

Way-Too-Early WWE Survivor Series 2020 Predictions After Hell in a Cell and RawOctober 27, 2020
WWE Hell in a Cell took place on Sunday and Survivor Series is coming up on November 22. That gives WWE four weeks to build the event but instead of spacing things out, the company announced what might be the entire card on Raw.
We will be getting at least two traditional elimination matches at the event. Teams from Raw and SmackDown will do battle in both a men's and women's bout.
We will also see all of the major champions from each show face off to make this a true battle of the brands.
Roman Reigns will face Drew McIntyre, Asuka will battle Sasha Banks, Sami Zayn will clash with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits will take on The New Day.
The entire women's team and three members of the men's team were revealed for Raw on Monday. We will have to wait until SmackDown to get any info about the blue brand's teams.
Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns
The WWE and universal champions will square off when Orton takes on Reigns. Both men are embroiled in different feuds right now but one will likely head into this bout with a significant advantage.
When Reigns won at Hell in a Cell, the stipulation he added to the match stated Jey Uso would have to fall in line and acknowledge him as The Tribal Chief.
If Uso does this to save his family name, there is a good chance Reigns will force him to provide assistance at Survivor Series, even if he doesn't want to help his cousin cheat.
The Viper has no allies. He is a heel who walks his own path while The Big Dog has Paul Heyman and possibly Uso but his side. As good as Orton is, he is going into this bout as the underdog and Reigns is the most likely winner in the end.
Prediction: Reigns wins.
Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
Banks just won the SmackDown women's title in a brutal Hell in a Cell match with Bayley on Sunday. It might be the biggest win of her career, as well as the most meaningful.
Asuka has been at the top of the mountain on Raw ever since she won the title from The Boss at SummerSlam, so Banks might be looking for some payback.
These two have gone to war several times but there is one factor which may give Asuka the edge and her name is Bayley.
The Role Model is not going to be happy about becoming Bayley No Straps after HIAC and if she wants to stick it to her former best friend, costing her the match against Asuka would be a good place to start.
The Empress doesn't need help in a fight but she is also not one to pass up an opportunity to win. If Bayley takes out Banks, Asuka will take the W and move on.
Prediction: Asuka
The New Day vs. Street Profits
One match on the Survivor Series card that has a lot of fans excited is the tag team bout between The Street Profits and The New Day.
These two teams have never faced each other before and this combo has been on a lot of dream match lists ever since Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were called up to the main roster.
Both teams are somewhat evenly matched but without Big E, Dawkins gives The Profits an edge when it comes to power.
Based solely on who would benefit more from the win, The Street Profits are the likely victors. The New Day is already a legendary tag team. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods can take a loss and recover quickly.
Prediction: The Street Profits win.
Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
Lashley and Zayn engaged in a feud prior to the two being on separate brands but they are in much different positions than they were the last time.
Zayn is still a heel but Lashley is also a bad guy now, and he has the full strength of The Hurt Business behind him. The Great Liberator is a lone wolf with no allies to even the odds.
Due to The All Mighty having backup and a significant power advantage, the outcome of this bout seems obvious. The only thing that could work in Zayn's favor is possible interference by Retribution.
Prediction: Lashley wins.
Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown
At this point, we only know who will make up the Raw women's team and three members of the Raw men's team. The SD teams are totally up in the air, so instead of predicting the winners, we will make some predictions about who will fill the rest of the spots.
The Raw men's team has AJ Styles, Sheamus and Keith Lee and the women's team has Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Lana.
For the other two members of the Raw men's team, Angel Garza and Andrade seem like the most likely options. It's clear WWE wants both of these Superstars to be successful, so booking them at Survivor Series is an easy call.
Over on the blue brand, Carmella, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Zelina Vega are the most likely candidates based on their recent booking.
For the men, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, Dominik Mysterio, Murphy and Big E are all viable options. Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Lars Sullivan are also potential members based on recent storylines.
The six matches WWE has already announced will probably be the entire card but it's always possible one or two more bouts are added. With the way it currently looks, this should be a great show with some memorable encounters from WWE's top stars.
What are your Survivor Series Predictions?