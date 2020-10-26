    Rob Manfred: MLB Will Have 'Historic' Levels of Debt After COVID-Affected Season

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2020

    FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2020, file photo, Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during baseball owners meetings in Orlando, Fla. Manfred tells The Associated Press that the commissioner's office, teams and the players' association
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Having no fans in ballparks during the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic had a "historic" impact on Major League Baseball's finances, according to commissioner Rob Manfred.

    "We are going to be at historic high levels of debt," Manfred told Barry M. Bloom of Sportico. "And it's going to be difficult for the industry to weather another year where we don't have fans in the ballpark and have other limitations on how much we can't play and how we can play."

    Manfred said the league will post $2.8 billion to $3 billion in operational losses this year as a result.

    Like so much else in the sports world, baseball was directly impacted by these unprecedented times.

    There was a lengthy delay to the start of the season because of the virus and negotiations between the league and its union about how to handle issues such as contracts and rule changes during a shortened season.

    The season eventually began and was shortened from 162 games per team to a mere 60. While games were played in home ballparks rather than the bubble-like environments the NBA and NHL used, the fact that there were no fans and thousands of fewer games across the league led to the financial issues.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Still, by having a season, things such as television contracts at least came into play, and Manfred praised the overall efforts to make any season happen at all.

    "The players worked hard and really sacrificed," he said. "The club people have been great. My staff has done a phenomenal job. The [players'] union has really helped. When you get that kind of cooperation you really have to feel good about it."

    It remains to be seen just how much of an impact the financial issues will have on the league as the offseason approaches, but it isn't difficult to envision free agents receiving smaller deals and less overall interest in fringe players as teams worry about their uncertain bottom lines.

    There is also the reality that the entire league's long-term financial future is not set since the current collective bargaining agreement expires in December 2021.

    Related

      Dave Roberts on Betts Trade: 'We Got a Steal'

      Dave Roberts on Betts Trade: 'We Got a Steal'
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dave Roberts on Betts Trade: 'We Got a Steal'

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Kershaw Slays Ghosts of the Past

      Clayton Kershaw's World Series Game 5 gem vs. Rays proves this year is different

      Kershaw Slays Ghosts of the Past
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Kershaw Slays Ghosts of the Past

      Scott Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Dodgers on the Edge of World Series Glory

      Dave Roberts' Game 5 redemption has LA one win from a World Series title

      Dodgers on the Edge of World Series Glory
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dodgers on the Edge of World Series Glory

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      One Offseason Warning to Every MLB Team

      What each club should know before free agency and trade season 📲

      One Offseason Warning to Every MLB Team
      MLB logo
      MLB

      One Offseason Warning to Every MLB Team

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report