NASCAR at Texas 2020 Postponed for 2nd Time Because of Rain; Will Resume Tuesday

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway will now stretch into a third day.

NASCAR issued a statement Monday evening:

"With continued moisture and low temperatures hampering drying efforts, as well as a similar forecast for the remainder of this evening at Texas Motor Speedway, the resumption of the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 has been pushed to Tuesday at 11 a.m. CT / Noon ET on NBCSN, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio."

Fifty-two of the race's 334 laps were completed before inclement weather forced everybody to the garage Sunday. The event was scheduled to resume Monday at 10 a.m. ET, but continued rain forced officials to push back the resumption again.

Kevin Harvick started from the pole, but his fortunes quickly took a turn as he skidded against the wall in the opening stage.

Harvick is in 36th place and one lap behind. Perhaps the delay will allow him and his team to reset before making a move up the leaderboard Tuesday.

Clint Bowyer currently leads with Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 is the penultimate race in the round of eight for NASCAR's 2020 playoffs. What is already a tense time has been made even more nerve-racking thanks to the multiple delays.

That also raises a question as to what happens should the rain persist Tuesday and force yet another postponement. According to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, officials are determined to get this completed before the Xfinity 500 on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway:

Due to his win at the Hollywood Casino 400, Joey Logano is the only driver to guarantee himself a spot in the championship four ahead of the Nov. 8 finale at Phoenix Raceway.