    Mike McCarthy Believes Cowboys Are 'Worthy of the Criticism' amid 2-5 Start

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that "no one feels worse" about the team's 2-5 start than the Cowboys themselves.

    "We're worthy of the criticism," he added. 

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Dana Stubblefield's Wife Terri Says Ex-49ers DT 'Absolutely' Innocent of Rape

      Dana Stubblefield's Wife Terri Says Ex-49ers DT 'Absolutely' Innocent of Rape
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dana Stubblefield's Wife Terri Says Ex-49ers DT 'Absolutely' Innocent of Rape

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      DAL Not 'Likely' to Sign QB After Andy Dalton's Injury

      DAL Not 'Likely' to Sign QB After Andy Dalton's Injury
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      DAL Not 'Likely' to Sign QB After Andy Dalton's Injury

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      The Ideal Trade Target for the Cowboys

      Why Dallas should pursue S Anthony Harris

      The Ideal Trade Target for the Cowboys
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      The Ideal Trade Target for the Cowboys

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Dalton Questionable vs. Eagles

      Andy Dalton is in concussion protocol and listed as questionable for Cowboys' next game

      Report: Dalton Questionable vs. Eagles
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Dalton Questionable vs. Eagles

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report