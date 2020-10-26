Mike McCarthy Believes Cowboys Are 'Worthy of the Criticism' amid 2-5 Start

Mike McCarthy Believes Cowboys Are 'Worthy of the Criticism' amid 2-5 StartOctober 26, 2020
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that "no one feels worse" about the team's 2-5 start than the Cowboys themselves.
"We're worthy of the criticism," he added.
