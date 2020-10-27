Wild MLB Trade Ideas We'd Love to See This Offseason

0 of 7

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

There will be no shortage of speculative trade content written during the upcoming MLB offseason, and much of it will center around the same handful of names and potential landing spots.

Before the hot stove starts cooking, we thought it would be fun to throw out a few outside-the-box trade ideas to get the ball rolling.

The idea here was not necessarily to focus on trades that are likely to happen, but instead to highlight a few wild ideas that could be logically justified for all involved.

Have your own wild trade idea?

Share it in the comments and I'll give you my thoughts on the proposal.