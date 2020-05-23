Predicting Every MLB Team's Starting Lineup and Rotation in 2022

Predicting Every MLB Team's Starting Lineup and Rotation in 2022May 23, 2020
- Players Under Contract: The obvious starting point was to pencil in players who are under contract through the 2022 season.
- Arbitration-Eligible Players: Next up were players who won't have reached free agency when 2022 rolls around but have established themselves as everyday big leaguers.
- Top Prospects: From there, top prospects were projected into roles based on their current development and expected arrival date.
- Free Agents: This is where things got fun. Any player set to hit free agency during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 offseasons was fair game to be shuffled between teams. Financial flexibility and clear areas of need both played a part in deciding where each key free agent landed.
- Designated Hitter: You'll see that both AL and NL teams have a designated hitter in their projected lineups. With the universal DH expected to be approved for the shortened 2020 season, all signs point to its being fully integrated by the 2022 season.
What will the MLB landscape look like by the time the 2022 season arrives?
It's a fun hypothetical to explore with numerous stars ticketed for free agency during the next two offseasons. Among them are Francisco Lindor, Kris Bryant, Max Scherzer, Trevor Story, Javier Baez, George Springer, Carlos Correa, Noah Syndergaard, J.T. Realmuto and Trevor Bauer.
Along with the potential roster shuffling that could create, teams also have rising prospects ready to move into key roles on MLB rosters in the years to come.
All of that was taken into consideration as we set out to predict the 2022 starting lineups and rotations for all 30 MLB teams. Before we dive in, a quick rundown of how they were assembled:
Included with each team's projected lineup and rotation is a rundown of rising prospects and projected additions, as well as a prediction for every team's top three prospects in 2022 to give an idea of what's left in the farm system.
Let's get to it.
Note: Players listed in bold are roster additions. Players listed in italics are upcoming free agents who were re-signed by their current teams. The number in parentheses following some players indicates where they rank on their organizations' top-30 prospect lists for 2020, according to Baseball America.
Arizona Diamondbacks
- Rising Prospects: The D-backs have seemingly found their catcher of the future in Carson Kelly, which means the defensive versatility of Daulton Varsho will likely land him at second base or in center field in the majors. Slugger Seth Beer would be a major beneficiary of the universal DH.
- Additions/Extensions: While they wait on the arrival of lower-level prospects like Blake Walston and Luis Frias, veteran Jake Odorizzi is the perfect stopgap workhorse in the middle of the rotation. Despite his recent breakout, it won't break the bank to re-up with Eduardo Escobar.
- Top 3 Prospects in 2022: 1. OF Kristian Robinson, 2. OF Alek Thomas, 3. SS Geraldo Perdomo
1. 2B Daulton Varsho (No. 1)
2. CF Ketel Marte
3. 3B Eduardo Escobar
4. DH Seth Beer (No. 12)
5. 1B Christian Walker
6. RF Kole Calhoun
7. LF David Peralta
8. SS Nick Ahmed
9. C Carson Kelly
SP Zac Gallen
SP Madison Bumgarner
SP Jake Odorizzi
SP Luke Weaver
SP Corbin Martin (No. 7)
CL J.B. Bukauskas (No. 10)
Atlanta Braves
- Rising Prospects: The top prospect duo of Cristian Pache and Drew Waters will join superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. in the Atlanta outfield long before the start of the 2022 season. While most evaluators consider Shea Langeliers the team's top catching prospect, it will likely be William Contreras who gets the first crack at securing the MLB job.
- Additions/Extensions: The Braves looked like a perfect landing spot for Kris Bryant during trade talks this offseason, and the fit still makes sense once he hits the open market. Veteran Zack Greinke will be 38 years old in 2022, but his stuff and approach give him a good chance to age well. Expect the front office to do everything it can to make sure Freddie Freeman spends his entire career in Atlanta.
- Top 3 Prospects in 2022: 1. RHP Victor Vodnik, 2. C Shea Langeliers, 3. OF Michael Harris
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. CF Cristian Pache (No. 1)
2. 3B Kris Bryant
3. RF Ronald Acuna Jr.
4. 1B Freddie Freeman
5. 2B Ozzie Albies
6. DH Austin Riley
7. LF Drew Waters (No. 2)
8. SS Dansby Swanson
9. C William Contreras (No. 8)
SP Mike Soroka
SP Zack Greinke
SP Max Fried
SP Ian Anderson (No. 3)
SP Kyle Wright (No. 4)
CL Will Smith
Baltimore Orioles
- Rising Prospects: Adley Rutschman, last year's No. 1 overall pick, is the future face of the franchise, while Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall represent one of the best tandems of pitching prospects in the minors. Longtime prospects Ryan Mountcastle and Hunter Harvey still have time to develop into impact players.
- Additions/Extensions: Expect the O's to continue working on the fringes of the free-agent market in the years to come. Brandon Crawford provides a defensive-minded stopgap at shortstop, Nomar Mazara has enough potential to be worth a roll of the dice and a reunion with former prospect Zach Davies gives the staff a reliable workhorse.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. SS Austin Martin (2020 draft), 2. SS Gunnar Henderson, 3. SS Darell Hernaiz
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. CF Austin Hays (No. 4)
2. C Adley Rutschman (No. 1)
3. RF Trey Mancini
4. 1B Ryan Mountcastle (No. 5)
5. LF Anthony Santander
6. 3B Renato Nunez
7. DH Nomar Mazara
8. 2B Hanser Alberto
9. SS Brandon Crawford
SP Grayson Rodriguez (No. 2)
SP DL Hall (No. 3)
SP Zach Davies
SP Michael Baumann (No. 10)
SP John Means
CL Hunter Harvey (No. 8)
Boston Red Sox
- Rising Prospects: The path is clear for Bobby Dalbec and Jeter Downs to take over on the right side of the infield at some point in the next year. The same goes for Jarren Duran in center field with Jackie Bradley Jr. on his way out the door. Who will emerge from their collection of befuddling pitching prospects?
- Additions/Extensions: The cost-cutting Red Sox are not likely to make any splashy free-agent additions in the years to come. A long-term contract for emerging ace Eduardo Rodriguez makes sense given the dearth of pitching talent in the system. Former ace Jon Lester has indicated he is "absolutely" open to the idea of returning to Boston once his contract with the Chicago Cubs is up after the 2020 season.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. 1B Triston Casas, 2. OF Gilbert Jimenez, 3. RHP Noah Song
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. RF Alex Verdugo
2. LF Andrew Benintendi
3. 3B Rafael Devers
4. DH J.D. Martinez
5. SS Xander Bogaerts
6. 2B Jeter Downs (No. 3)
7. 1B Bobby Dalbec (No. 2)
8. C Christian Vazquez
9. CF Jarren Duran (No. 5)
SP Chris Sale
SP Eduardo Rodriguez
SP Tanner Houck (No. 11)
SP Nathan Eovaldi
SP Jon Lester
CL Bryan Mata (No. 4)
Chicago Cubs
- Rising Prospects: It's only a matter of time before Nico Hoerner takes over as the everyday second baseman. There is a lot of pitching talent in the lower levels of the minors, but Adbert Alzolay is the only MLB-ready arm with any real upside. How does catching prospect Miguel Amaya fit into the long-term plans?
- Additions/Extensions: The Cubs will need to decide whether to keep Kris Bryant or Javier Baez long-term, and the smart money is on Baez. Anthony Rizzo is so ingrained in the organization and the community that it's hard to imagine he signs elsewhere, and the front office has always loved Kyle Schwarber. The question is how the Cubs address the rotation. Mike Minor would be a nice replacement for Jon Lester, while Chris Archer still has the stuff to make an impact.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. LHP Brailyn Marquez, 2. OF Brennen Davis, 3. OF Cole Roederer
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. LF Ian Happ
2. 1B Anthony Rizzo
3. SS Javier Baez
4. C Willson Contreras
5. DH Kyle Schwarber
6. 3B David Bote
7. 2B Nico Hoerner (No. 2)
8. RF Jason Heyward
9. CF Albert Almora Jr.
SP Kyle Hendricks
SP Yu Darvish
SP Mike Minor
SP Chris Archer
SP Adbert Alzolay (No. 11)
CL Craig Kimbrel
Chicago White Sox
- Rising Prospects: First-round picks Andrew Vaughn and Nick Madrigal are two of the most polished college bats in recent memory, and they should already be established in 2022. The same goes for five-tool phenom Luis Robert, who signed a long-term deal before making his MLB debut. Flame-thrower Michael Kopech may ultimately fit best at the back of the bullpen.
- Additions/Extensions: Finding a second established front-line starter to pair with Lucas Giolito figures to be a priority in the years to come, and Trevor Bauer would fit nicely. There's a good chance Luis Robert will eventually outgrow center field, and there's room for the defensive-minded Jackie Bradley Jr. in a stacked lineup.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. RHP Matthew Thompson, 2. OF Benyamin Bailey, 3. RHP Andrew Dalquist
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. 2B Nick Madrigal (No. 4)
2. 3B Yoan Moncada
3. RF Luis Robert (No. 1)
4. LF Eloy Jimenez
5. 1B Andrew Vaughn (No. 2)
6. DH Jose Abreu
7. SS Tim Anderson
8. C Yasmani Grandal
9. CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
SP Lucas Giolito
SP Trevor Bauer
SP Dallas Keuchel
SP Dylan Cease
SP Reynaldo Lopez
CL Michael Kopech (No. 3)
Cincinnati Reds
- Rising Prospects: The Reds appear to have their catcher of the future in Tyler Stephenson, who was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2015 draft. Their most recent first-round pick, left-hander Nick Lodolo, should move as quickly through the minors as anyone from the 2019 draft class. Will Jonathan India be used as a trade chip?
- Additions/Extensions: The Reds spent the offseason looking for a long-term answer at shortstop, and they will be one of the top suitors for Francisco Lindor when he inevitably hits the open market. Before that happens after the 2021 season, they could also look to further bolster the starting rotation by adding Robbie Ray this coming winter as a replacement for Trevor Bauer.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. RHP Hunter Greene, 2. 3B Rece Hinds, 3. OF Michael Siani
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. 2B Nick Senzel
2. 1B Joey Votto
3. SS Francisco Lindor
4. 3B Eugenio Suarez
5. RF Nicholas Castellanos
6. DH Mike Moustakas
7. LF Jesse Winker
8. CF Shogo Akiyama
9. C Tyler Stephenson (No. 4)
SP Luis Castillo
SP Sonny Gray
SP Nick Lodolo (No. 3)
SP Robbie Ray
SP Wade Miley
CL Amir Garrett
Cleveland Indians
- Rising Prospects: The Indians are going to squeeze everything they can out of the farm system in an effort to keep payroll down. That means Tyler Freeman and Nolan Jones will get every opportunity to take over on the left side of the infield. Right-hander Triston McKenzie has seen his prospect stock dip over the past year, but he still has the stuff to hold down a rotation spot.
- Additions/Extensions: The Indians will continue to pinch pennies in the years to come, and that means waving goodbye to Francisco Lindor. A long-term deal for Shane Bieber would make a lot of sense, but he'll still be under control either way. Slugger Joc Pederson should be a reasonably priced addition to shore up one of the corner outfield spots.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. OF George Valera, 2. RHP Ethan Hankins, 3. C Bo Naylor
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. CF Oscar Mercado
2. 3B Nolan Jones (No. 1)
3. 2B Jose Ramirez
4. DH Franmil Reyes
5. LF Joc Pederson
6. 1B Bobby Bradley (No. 12)
7. SS Tyler Freeman (No. 2)
8. RF Daniel Johnson (No. 23)
9. C Roberto Perez
SP Shane Bieber
SP Mike Clevinger
SP Carlos Carrasco
SP Aaron Civale
SP Triston McKenzie (No. 7)
CL James Karinchak (No. 16)
Colorado Rockies
- Rising Prospects: Assuming the money is not there to re-sign Trevor Story, it looks like Terrin Vavra is the future at shortstop after he hit .318/.409/.489 with 43 extra-base hits at Single-A while showing a solid glove. The front office will need to get creative with how it utilizes an overabundance of corner infielders down on the farm.
- Additions/Extensions: The Rockies should pony up to re-sign Jon Gray, who is one of the few homegrown pitchers in franchise history to enjoy any sort of consistent success. Other than that, don't expect them to start throwing money around. Defensive standout Mike Zunino fills the catcher void nicely, while former top prospect Daniel Norris is a solid mid-level target to fill out the starting staff.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. SS Adael Amador, 2. OF Brenton Doyle, 3. 1B Michael Toglia
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. RF Charlie Blackmon
2. 2B Brendan Rodgers (No. 1)
3. 3B Nolan Arenado
4. DH Ryan McMahon
5. 1B Colton Welker (No. 5)
6. CF David Dahl
7. LF Ryan Vilade (No. 8)
8. SS Terrin Vavra (No. 14)
9. C Mike Zunino
SP German Marquez
SP Jon Gray
SP Ryan Rolison (No. 2)
SP Kyle Freeland
SP Daniel Norris
CL Scott Oberg
Detroit Tigers
- Rising Prospects: Three potential front-line starters—Casey Mize, Matt Manning and Tarik Skubal—are quickly rising through Detroit's minor league ranks. The Tigers also have some intriguing position-player talent with everyday upside, and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft will add to their treasure trove of young talent. Arizona State star Spencer Torkelson is the likely pick, and he's going to fly through the minors.
- Additions/Extensions: The stability Kolten Wong would bring to a young infield and clubhouse is valuable beyond his on-field contributions. The Tigers also look like the perfect team to take a chance on Gregory Polanco, who could benefit from a change of scenery and a clean bill of health.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. OF Riley Greene, 2. SS Wenceel Perez, 3. OF Parker Meadows
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. SS Willi Castro (No. 9)
2. 2B Kolten Wong
3. 3B Isaac Paredes (No. 5)
4. 1B Spencer Torkelson (2020 draft)
5. DH Miguel Cabrera
6. LF Christin Stewart
7. RF Gregory Polanco
8. CF Daz Cameron (No. 7)
9. C Jake Rogers (No. 10)
SP Casey Mize (No. 1)
SP Matt Manning (No. 2)
SP Matthew Boyd
SP Tarik Skubal (No. 3)
SP Spencer Turnbull
CL Joe Jimenez
Houston Astros
- Rising Prospects: The development of Forrest Whitley is the biggest X-factor for the Astros. He has a chance to be the ace of the staff and one of the best pitchers in baseball if everything clicks. Others like Jose Urquidy, Bryan Abreu and Cristian Javier all have the stuff to be impact arms, though Abreu and Javier fit best in the bullpen.
- Additions/Extensions: Left-hander James Paxton feels like the kind of pitcher who will go to Houston and thrive after years of teasing with his potential, similar to Charlie Morton and Wade Miley. Beyond that, the bulk of the Astros' spending is going to be focused on keeping George Springer, Carlos Correa and Lance McCullers Jr. in the fold.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. SS Freudis Nova, 2. RHP Hunter Brown, 3. C Korey Lee
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. CF George Springer
2. 2B Jose Altuve
3. 3B Alex Bregman
4. LF Yordan Alvarez
5. RF Kyle Tucker
6. SS Carlos Correa
7. 1B Taylor Jones
8. DH Abraham Toro (No. 6)
9. C Garrett Stubbs (No. 24)
SP James Paxton
SP Forrest Whitley (No. 1)
SP Lance McCullers Jr.
SP Jose Urquidy (No. 2)
SP Josh James
CL Bryan Abreu (No. 5)
Kansas City Royals
- Rising Prospects: The Royals took Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch and Kris Bubic all within 40 picks during the 2018 draft. That group represents the future of the starting rotation and in many ways the future of the organization. The development of MJ Melendez will determine whether Salvador Perez sticks around.
- Additions/Extensions: The excitement that 2019 AL home run king Jorge Soler brings to the lineup is worth locking him up, provided the price is right. Plugging roster holes with second-tier free agents like Yuli Gurriel, Ender Inciarte and Mychal Givens fits the budget and gives the roster enough talent to start pushing back toward contention if things click in the rotation.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. SS Bobby Witt Jr., 2. OF Erick Pena, 3. LHP Austin Cox
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. SS Adalberto Mondesi
2. 2B Whit Merrifield
3. 3B Hunter Dozier
4. DH Jorge Soler
5. 1B Yuli Gurriel
6. RF Khalil Lee (No. 7)
7. LF Kyle Isbel (No. 5)
8. C MJ Melendez (No. 12)
9. CF Ender Inciarte
SP Brady Singer (No. 4)
SP Jackson Kowar (No. 3)
SP Daniel Lynch (No. 2)
SP Brad Keller
SP Kris Bubic (No. 8)
CL Mychal Givens
Los Angeles Angels
- Rising Prospects: The trio of Mike Trout, Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh has the potential to be the best outfield in baseball in 2022, though it could take a few seasons for Adell and Marsh to settle in and reach their full potential. Left-hander Patrick Sandoval tops the team's thin collection of pitching prospects.
- Additions/Extensions: After whiffing on Gerrit Cole this past offseason, the Angels are still searching for their staff ace. A healthy Noah Syndergaard would solve that problem nicely, and don't overlook the potential impact of Anthony DeSclafani, who posted a 3.89 ERA and 117 ERA+ in 166.2 innings last year. The staff would also benefit greatly from having a defensive-minded backstop like Tucker Barnhart to call games.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. SS Jeremiah Jackson, 2. OF Jordyn Adams, 3. RHP Chris Rodriguez
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. 2B David Fletcher
2. RF Jo Adell (No. 1)
3. CF Mike Trout
4. 3B Anthony Rendon
5. DH Justin Upton
6. LF Brandon Marsh (No. 2)
7. 1B Matt Thaiss
8. SS Andrelton Simmons
9. C Tucker Barnhart
SP Noah Syndergaard
SP Shohei Ohtani
SP Griffin Canning
SP Anthony DeSclafani
SP Patrick Sandoval (No. 6)
CL Ty Buttrey
Los Angeles Dodgers
- Rising Prospects: The Dodgers have an embarrassment of riches on the pitching side, which explains why top prospects Josiah Gray and Tony Gonsolin are nowhere to be found in these projections. That said, they've done a nice job of finding ways to utilize their best arms, regardless of the roles they fill. To that point, Brusdar Graterol could be the long-term answer in the closer's role
- Additions/Extensions: Will Mookie Betts leave in free agency? Will Clayton Kershaw finish his career with another team? For now, we're penciling both players into the Dodgers lineup in 2022. Letting Corey Seager walk and upgrading with a massive free-agent deal for Trevor Story would be a flashy all-in move. A swap of catching prospect Keibert Ruiz to the Philadelphia Phillies for super-utility man Scott Kingery makes a lot of sense for the Dodgers. Kingery is essentially a younger, cheaper version of Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. C Diego Cartaya, 2. 3B Kody Hoese, 3. OF Andy Pages
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. RF Mookie Betts
2. 2B Gavin Lux (No. 1)
3. CF Cody Bellinger
4. SS Trevor Story
5. 1B Max Muncy
6. 3B Justin Turner
7. DH DJ Peters (No. 14)
8. LF Scott Kingery
9. C Will Smith
SP Walker Buehler
SP Clayton Kershaw
SP Julio Urias
SP David Price
SP Dustin May (No. 2)
CL Brusdar Graterol (No. 3)
Miami Marlins
- Rising Prospects: The youth movement will be in full effect by the time the 2022 season rolls around. The Marlins have focused heavily on restocking their farm system, and the result is an abundance of high-end talent that is set to descend on the MLB roster over the next few years. Sixto Sanchez and Edward Cabrera both offer front-line upside, while outfielders JJ Bleday and Jesus Sanchez have middle-of-the-order potential. The X-factor is power-hitting shortstop Jazz Chisholm.
- Additions/Extensions: The Marlins are not going to spend until they're ready to contend, and that will likely not be until 2023 or 2024 when these young guys have had a chance to establish themselves in the majors. Eddie Rosario gives the young lineup an experienced run producer.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. LHP Asa Lacy (2020 draft), 2. OF Jerar Encarnacion, 3. OF Kameron Misner
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. CF Monte Harrison (No. 6)
2. 3B Brian Anderson
3. RF JJ Bleday (No. 2)
4. 1B Lewin Diaz (No. 7)
5. LF Jesus Sanchez (No. 3)
6. DH Eddie Rosario
7. SS Jazz Chisholm (No. 5)
8. 2B Isan Diaz
9. C Jorge Alfaro
SP Sixto Sanchez (No. 1)
SP Edward Cabrera (No. 4)
SP Sandy Alcantara
SP Caleb Smith
SP Braxton Garrett (No. 8)
CL Jorge Guzman (No. 14)
Milwaukee Brewers
- Rising Prospects: The Brewers have one of the thinnest farm systems in baseball, and most of their high-ceiling talent is in the lower levels of the minors. Brice Turang has the speed and on-base skills to be a factor up the middle, and Ethan Small is one of the most polished arms from the 2019 draft class. Other than that, there's not much on the horizon. Can Lucas Erceg reach his offensive ceiling?
- Additions/Extensions: The Brewers have spent years piecing together the first base position with low-cost free-agent signings, and C.J. Cron would fit the mold. The on-base ability and outfield defense Adam Eaton provides make him a great fit on this roster.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. C Mario Feliciano, 2. LHP Antonie Kelly, 3. OF Hedbert Perez
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. SS Luis Urias
2. RF Adam Eaton
3. LF Christian Yelich
4. DH Keston Hiura
5. 1B C.J. Cron
6. 3B Lucas Erceg
7. 2B Brice Turang (No. 1)
8. CF Lorenzo Cain
9. C Omar Narvaez
SP Brandon Woodruff
SP Adrian Houser
SP Ethan Small (No. 4)
SP Eric Lauer
SP Josh Lindblom
CL Josh Hader
Minnesota Twins
- Rising Prospects: There's a steep drop-off after the top five prospects in the Twins system, but those five guys all figure to be a factor by 2022. Trevor Larnach and Alex Kirilloff both have advanced bats, and 2017 No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis has the athleticism to make a smooth transition from shortstop to center field.
- Additions/Extensions: If Jake Odorizzi walks next offseason, left-hander Jose Quintana is a comparable replacement who fits nicely in the middle of the rotation. Meanwhile, Ken Giles would bring stability to the back of the bullpen and allow Taylor Rogers to return to a setup role. Could Byron Buxton be non-tendered by 2022?
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. SS Keoni Cavaco, 2. OF Misael Urbina, 3. RHP Matt Canterino
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. 2B Luis Arraez
2. LF Trevor Larnach (No. 3)
3. 3B Josh Donaldson
4. DH Miguel Sano
5. RF Max Kepler
6. 1B Alex Kirilloff (No. 2)
7. C Mitch Garver
8. SS Jorge Polanco
9. CF Royce Lewis (No. 1)
SP Jose Berrios
SP Kenta Maeda
SP Jose Quintana
SP Jordan Balazovic (No. 4)
SP Jhoan Duran (No. 5)
CL Ken Giles
New York Mets
- Rising Prospects: The bulk of the Mets' high-level talent will not be ready by 2022, including shortstop Ronny Mauricio. With 60-grade power and a strong arm, Mark Vientos is one to watch as the third baseman of the future. David Peterson, Kevin Smith and Thomas Szapucki are among the pitching prospects who could be ready
- Additions/Extensions: The Mets have not had a franchise catcher since Mike Piazza left town, and Yoenis Cespedes is coming off the books just in time for them to make a run at J.T. Realmuto in free agency. Spending on him and slugger Marcell Ozuna means letting one of Marcus Stroman and Noah Syndergaard walk, along with Steven Matz. The upside of Andrew Heaney and consistency of Chase Anderson still give the rotation a solid outlook.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. SS Ronny Mauricio, 2. RHP Matthew Allan, 3. 3B Brett Baty
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. CF Brandon Nimmo
2. C J.T. Realmuto
3. RF Jeff McNeil
4. 1B Pete Alonso
5. LF Marcell Ozuna
6. DH Dominic Smith
7. 2B Robinson Cano
8. 3B Mark Vientos (No. 6)
9. SS Amed Rosario
SP Jacob deGrom
SP Marcus Stroman
SP Andrew Heaney
SP Chase Anderson
SP David Peterson (No. 10)
CL Seth Lugo
New York Yankees
- Rising Prospects: The Yankees farm system has an extremely bright future with arguably the most impressive collection of lower-level talent in baseball. That group is still a ways off, though, and they are thin on MLB-ready prospects. Right-hander Clarke Schmidt is the most polished arm in the system. Expect Deivi Garcia to wind up in a multi-inning bullpen role, similar to Chad Green.
- Additions/Extensions: The Yankees would be wise to bring back both Masahiro Tanaka and DJ LeMahieu if the price is right, as the departure of both players would leave glaring holes on the roster. Other than that, the pieces are in place, and they are going to spend a ton on arbitration raises for their in-house talent in the years to come. This is the roster, for better or worse.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. OF Jasson Dominguez, 2. OF Kevin Alcantara, 3. SS Alexander Vargas
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. 2B DJ LeMahieu
2. RF Aaron Judge
3. SS Gleyber Torres
4. LF Giancarlo Stanton
5. C Gary Sanchez
6. 3B Gio Urshela
7. DH Miguel Andujar
8. 1B Luke Voit
9. CF Aaron Hicks
SP Gerrit Cole
SP Luis Severino
SP Masahiro Tanaka
SP Clarke Schmidt (No. 2)
SP Domingo German
CL Aroldis Chapman
Oakland Athletics
- Rising Prospects: The one-two punch of Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk has long been viewed as the future of the Oakland staff, and two-way standout Sean Murphy completes the battery. Slick-fielding Nick Allen could be a Gold Glove shortstop, but he would cede to Semien upon arriving in the majors.
- Additions/Extensions: The A's have historically let their best talent walk in free agency, rather than ponying up to keep them around. They have made a few exceptions over the years, and Marcus Semien could receive that same treatment after his MVP-caliber 2019 season. With strong on-base skills and enough volatility in his performance for the price to be right, Michael Conforto looks like a reasonable target. They're not afraid to spend on a quality reliever like Archie Bradley.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. SS Robert Puason, 2. OF Brayan Buelvas, 3. SS Logan Davidson
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. CF Ramon Laureano
2. SS Marcus Semien
3. 3B Matt Chapman
4. 1B Matt Olson
5. LF Michael Conforto
6. RF Stephen Piscotty
7. C Sean Murphy (No. 3)
8. DH Sheldon Neuse (No. 7)
9. 2B Nick Allen (No. 10)
SP Jesus Luzardo (No. 1)
SP Frankie Montas
SP A.J. Puk (No. 2)
SP Sean Manaea
SP Daulton Jefferies (No. 4)
CL Archie Bradley
Philadelphia Phillies
- Rising Prospects: Third baseman Alec Bohm hit .305/.378/.518 with 21 home runs in 125 games while reaching Double-A last year after going No. 3 overall in 2018. Shortstop Bryson Stott—last year's top selection, who went No. 14 overall—should move similarly quickly through the farm system. The X-factor is the continued development of Spencer Howard and Francisco Morales, who both have front-line upside.
- Additions/Extensions: After committing significant money to Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler the past two offseasons, it remains to be seen if the Phillies will be able to afford J.T. Realmuto. Assuming he leaves, the catcher position becomes a glaring hole, and a swap of Scott Kingery for Keibert Ruiz solves that issue. Anchoring the bullpen by adding Kirby Yates and adding a solid on-base bat in Michael Brantley round out the roster for a team with title aspirations.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. C Rafael Marchan, 2. OF Johan Rojas, 3. SS Luis Garcia
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. 2B Jean Segura
2. DH Michael Brantley
3. RF Bryce Harper
4. 3B Alec Bohm (No. 2)
5. 1B Rhys Hoskins
6. LF Adam Haseley
7. C Keibert Ruiz
8. SS Bryson Stott (No. 3)
9. CF Mickey Moniak (No. 9)
SP Aaron Nola
SP Zack Wheeler
SP Jake Arrieta
SP Spencer Howard (No. 1)
SP Francisco Morales (No. 4)
CL Kirby Yates
Pittsburgh Pirates
- Rising Prospects: Ke'Bryan Hayes has long been pegged as the third baseman of the future, and he profiles for five average or better tools. At 6'7", Oneil Cruz has already stuck at shortstop longer than expected, but he probably fits best on this roster in right field. The 21-year-old has legitimate superstar upside. Will Craig would be another beneficiary of the universal DH. Mitch Keller is the pitching prospect everyone knows, but keep an eye on Cody Bolton.
- Additions/Extensions: The Pirates are not going to all of a sudden become a free-spending organization, so don't expect any flashy additions. Closer Corey Knebel has dealt with some injuries, and he could be a classic Pirates reclamation project by the time 2020 rolls around.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. RHP Tahnaj Thomas, 2. SS Liover Peguero, 3. RHP Quinn Priester
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. SS Kevin Newman
2. LF Bryan Reynolds
3. RF Oneil Cruz (No. 3)
4. 1B Josh Bell
5. DH Will Craig (No. 24)
6. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (No. 2)
7. 2B Adam Frazier
8. CF Travis Swaggerty (No. 11)
9. C Jacob Stallings
SP Joe Musgrove
SP Mitch Keller (No. 1)
SP Cody Bolton (No. 5)
SP Jameson Taillon
SP Trevor Williams
CL Corey Knebel
San Diego Padres
- Rising Prospects: The Padres already saw one top prospect emerge as a star when Fernando Tatis Jr. took the league by storm last year. There is plenty more high-ceiling talent on the way, including front-line starters MacKenzie Gore and Luis Patino, center fielder Taylor Trammell and potential catcher of the future Luis Campusano. The second base job could be a battle between Gabriel Arias and Owen Miller.
- Additions/Extensions: With Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers scheduled to make a combined $75.5 million in 2022, the Padres might be hesitant to add any other bloated salaries to the payroll in the coming years. That said, there's such an abundance of high-ceiling talent down on the farm that they should still be able to make a serious push toward contention.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. SS CJ Abrams, 2. LHP Joey Cantillo, 3. OF Hudson Head
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. CF Taylor Trammell (No. 4)
2. RF Trent Grisham
3. SS Fernando Tatis Jr.
4. 3B Manny Machado
5. LF Wil Myers
6. 1B Eric Hosmer
7. DH Francisco Mejia
8. 2B Gabriel Arias (No. 9)
9. C Luis Campusano (No. 5)
SP MacKenzie Gore (No. 1)
SP Dinelson Lamet
SP Chris Paddack
SP Luis Patino (No. 2)
SP Joey Lucchesi
CL Emilio Pagan
San Francisco Giants
- Rising Prospects: The Giants will still be waiting on rising prospects like Marco Luciano, Luis Matos, Alexander Canario and Luis Toribio in 2022, but they figure to welcome the dynamic duo of Joey Bart and Heliot Ramos to the MLB roster. Can any of the team's pitching prospects take a step forward to be more than a back-end arm? Left-hander Seth Corry appears to have the stuff after racking up 172 strikeouts in 122.2 innings at Single-A last year.
- Additions/Extensions: Catcher Buster Posey has a $22 million club option for 2022 that will likely be bought out for $3 million, but that doesn't mean the Giants are going to let the future Hall of Famer finish his career elsewhere. A reduced salary and a move to first base make sense. Something will have to be done about the starting rotation, and both Mike Foltynewicz and Steven Matz offer enough upside to stir optimism.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. SS Marco Luciano, 2. OF Hunter Bishop, 3. OF Luis Matos
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. CF Starling Marte
2. SS Mauricio Dubon (No. 10)
3. RF Heliot Ramos (No. 3)
4. C Joey Bart (No. 2)
5. 3B Evan Longoria
6. LF Mike Yastrzemski
7. DH Jaylin Davis
8. 1B Buster Posey
9. 2B Will Wilson (No. 12)
SP Mike Foltynewicz
SP Seth Corry (No. 7)
SP Steven Matz
SP Sean Hjelle (No. 9)
SP Logan Webb (No. 11)
CL Shaun Anderson
Seattle Mariners
- Rising Prospects: The Mariners have spent the past couple of seasons stockpiling prospect talent while continuing to nurse a postseason drought that stretches back to 2001. The 2022 season could be when they finally start to reap the rewards, with elite outfield prospects Julio Rodriguez and Jarred Kelenic both ticketed for stardom. The pitching side of things will hinge heavily on the continued development of their top arms, but the talent is there.
- Additions/Extensions: J.P. Crawford is running out of chances to prove he can be an everyday shortstop in the big leagues, and if he hasn't locked down the position by 2021, it will be time to move on. Teaming up the Seager brothers by signing Corey Seager in free agency would be a fun way to address the position.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. SS Noelvi Marte, 2. LHP Brandon Williamson, 3. RHP Juan Then
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. CF Jarred Kelenic (No. 2)
2. SS Corey Seager
3. RF Julio Rodriguez (No. 1)
4. LF Mitch Haniger
5. 3B Kyle Seager
6. 1B Evan White (No. 3)
7. DH Kyle Lewis (No. 10)
8. C Tom Murphy
9. 2B Shed Long
SP Logan Gilbert (No. 4)
SP Marco Gonzales
SP George Kirby (No. 5)
SP Justin Dunn (No. 8)
SP Justus Sheffield (No. 7)
CL Joey Gerber (No. 23)
St. Louis Cardinals
- Rising Prospects: The Cardinals have not had a position-player prospect with the upside of Dylan Carlson in years, and slugging third baseman Nolan Gorman is not far behind. The pitching pipeline has run a bit dry, but 2019 first-round pick Zack Thompson should be ready for a shot as long as he can stay healthy.
- Additions/Extensions: As long as Yadier Molina wants to keep playing, it seems the Cardinals are going to be willing to pencil him in as the starting catcher. Don't bet against him to still be playing in 2022. Assuming Corey Kluber bounces back to even 75 percent of what he was before last year's injury-shortened season, he would slot in nicely as the No. 2 starter behind young ace Jack Flaherty.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. LHP Matthew Liberatore, 2. C Ivan Herrera, 3. OF Jhon Torres
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. 2B Tommy Edman
2. DH Matt Carpenter
3. 1B Paul Goldschmidt
4. 3B Nolan Gorman (No. 3)
5. RF Dylan Carlson (No. 1)
6. LF Tyler O'Neill
7. SS Paul DeJong
8. C Yadier Molina
9. CF Harrison Bader
SP Jack Flaherty
SP Corey Kluber
SP Miles Mikolas
SP Dakota Hudson
SP Zack Thompson (No. 7)
CL Giovanny Gallegos
Tampa Bay Rays
- Rising Prospects: More than any team in baseball, prospects are the lifeblood of the Rays' success. They have the crown jewel of the minor leagues in Wander Franco, who has all the tools to be a perennial MVP candidate. Two-way standout Brendan McKay could be focused solely on pitching by 2022, while fellow pitching prospects Joe Ryan and Shane McClanahan appear to be next up in a long line of homegrown standouts on the mound.
- Additions/Extensions: Nothing to see here. The Rays' strategy remains to draft, develop, trade and repeat. They could look to strike a team-friendly early extension with guys like Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows, or even Franco if he's amenable, but don't count on any significant outside additions.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. RHP Shane Baz, 2. 2B Xavier Edwards, 3. RHP Seth Johnson
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. 2B Vidal Brujan (No. 3)
2. 3B Wander Franco (No. 1)
3. LF Austin Meadows
4. 1B Nate Lowe
5. DH Brandon Lowe
6. RF Josh Lowe (No. 11)
7. SS Willy Adames
8. C Ronaldo Hernandez (No. 8)
9. CF Kevin Kiermaier
SP Tyler Glasnow
SP Blake Snell
SP Brendan McKay (No. 2)
SP Joe Ryan (No. 9)
SP Shane McClanahan (No. 6)
CL Nick Anderson
Texas Rangers
- Rising Prospects: A breakout season from Sam Huff and the selection of Josh Jung at No. 8 overall in the 2019 draft gave the Texas farm system two new top prospects. Those two and polished hitter Nick Solak could provide the offensive foundation around sluggers Joey Gallo and Willie Calhoun. Which young arms will emerge from a talented crop of hurlers?
- Additions/Extensions: The Rangers have some decisions to make on the pitching side with Mike Minor, Lance Lynn and offseason addition Corey Kluber all headed for free agency before the 2022 season rolls around. Extending Lynn and counting on some of the young arms they've collected to round out the staff makes sense. First base has been a bit of a revolving door of late, and on-base machine Carlos Santana would provide an outside-the-box solution to the leadoff spot in his age-36 season.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. RHP Yerry Rodriguez, 2. SS Maximo Acosta, 3. RHP Cole Winn
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. 1B Carlos Santana
2. LF Nick Solak (No. 4)
3. 3B Josh Jung (No. 1)
4. RF Joey Gallo
5. DH Willie Calhoun
6. C Sam Huff (No. 2)
7. SS Elvis Andrus
8. CF Leody Taveras (No. 3)
9. 2B Rougned Odor
SP Lance Lynn
SP Hans Crouse (No. 6)
SP Kyle Gibson
SP Kolby Allard
SP Brock Burke
CL Jose Leclerc
Toronto Blue Jays
- Rising Prospects: Hard-throwing Nate Pearson is one of baseball's top pitching prospects and perhaps the best bet to assume a spot at the top of an MLB rotation. He'll be joined on the starting staff by Simeon Woods Richardson and Anthony Kay, who the Jays scooped up in the Marcus Stroman trade last summer. The next homegrown position player to seize an everyday role will likely be 2018 first-round pick Jordan Groshans.
- Additions/Extensions: The Blue Jays have shown an affinity for pitchers who can handle both starting and relief roles in recent years, including Marco Estrada, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini. Former Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez fits that mold, while longtime Reds closer Raisel Iglesias would stabilize the relief corps.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. SS Orelvis Martinez, 2. RHP Adam Kloffenstein, 3. RHP Alek Manoah
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. 2B Cavan Biggio
2. SS Bo Bichette
3. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
4. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
5. RF Teoscar Hernandez
6. 3B Jordan Groshans (No. 2)
7. CF Randal Grichuk
8. DH Alejandro Kirk (No. 4)
9. C Danny Jansen
SP Nate Pearson (No. 1)
SP Hyun-Jin Ryu
SP Simeon Woods Richardson (No. 3)
SP Carlos Martinez
SP Anthony Kay (No. 9)
CL Raisel Iglesias
Washington Nationals
- Rising Prospects: The Nationals farm system is extremely thin behind the infield tandem of Carter Kieboom and Luis Garcia, who are both shortstops by trade. Wil Crowe and Tim Cate are a pair of high-floor starters who should be ready to push for rotation spots in the near future.
- Additions/Extensions: The Nationals have a ton of money invested in the pitching staff, and that will remain the case if they seek an extension with Max Scherzer as predicted. That means they will likely focus on the second-tier free-agent market to plug the holes on the roster around their stars. Slugger Khris Davis, late bloomer Mark Canha and high-mileage backstop Salvador Perez could all wind up as bargains, while investing in Tommy Pham would complete the outfield.
- Top Prospects in 2022: 1. RHP Jackson Rutledge, 2. RHP Andry Lara, 3. 1B Drew Mendoza
PROJECTED LINEUP
1. SS Trea Turner
2. CF Victor Robles
3. LF Juan Soto
4. RF Tommy Pham
5. 1B Mark Canha
6. 3B Carter Kieboom (No. 1)
7. DH Khris Davis
8. C Salvador Perez
9. 2B Luis Garcia (No. 2)
SP Max Scherzer
SP Stephen Strasburg
SP Patrick Corbin
SP Wil Crowe (No. 4)
SP Austin Voth
CL Roberto Osuna
