Predicting Every MLB Team's Starting Lineup and Rotation in 2022

0 of 30

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

What will the MLB landscape look like by the time the 2022 season arrives?

It's a fun hypothetical to explore with numerous stars ticketed for free agency during the next two offseasons. Among them are Francisco Lindor, Kris Bryant, Max Scherzer, Trevor Story, Javier Baez, George Springer, Carlos Correa, Noah Syndergaard, J.T. Realmuto and Trevor Bauer.

Along with the potential roster shuffling that could create, teams also have rising prospects ready to move into key roles on MLB rosters in the years to come.

All of that was taken into consideration as we set out to predict the 2022 starting lineups and rotations for all 30 MLB teams. Before we dive in, a quick rundown of how they were assembled:

Players Under Contract: The obvious starting point was to pencil in players who are under contract through the 2022 season.

Arbitration-Eligible Players: Next up were players who won't have reached free agency when 2022 rolls around but have established themselves as everyday big leaguers.

Top Prospects: From there, top prospects were projected into roles based on their current development and expected arrival date.

Free Agents: This is where things got fun. Any player set to hit free agency during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 offseasons was fair game to be shuffled between teams. Financial flexibility and clear areas of need both played a part in deciding where each key free agent landed.

Designated Hitter: You'll see that both AL and NL teams have a designated hitter in their projected lineups. With the universal DH expected to be approved for the shortened 2020 season, all signs point to its being fully integrated by the 2022 season.

Included with each team's projected lineup and rotation is a rundown of rising prospects and projected additions, as well as a prediction for every team's top three prospects in 2022 to give an idea of what's left in the farm system.

Let's get to it.

Note: Players listed in bold are roster additions. Players listed in italics are upcoming free agents who were re-signed by their current teams. The number in parentheses following some players indicates where they rank on their organizations' top-30 prospect lists for 2020, according to Baseball America.