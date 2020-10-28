Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 8October 28, 2020
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 8
Week 7 in the NFL was all kinds of wild.
The second edition of the Battle of Ohio went full-on shootout, with Cleveland's Baker Mayfield and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow combining for eight passing touchdowns.
The Green Bay Packers got back in the win column in emphatic fashion, thanks in large part to a gonzo stat line. The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals combined for over 1,000 yards as Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett posted the kind of numbers that can single-handedly win fantasy matchups.
And that was just Sunday.
It was the kind of wacky day that makes for big fantasy scores—and nervous fantasy managers. But as exciting as it was, it's in the past. With the second half of the fantasy regular season underway, we have to stay in the present, especially if you're trying to keep a listing fantasy squad from capsizing altogether.
As we turn our attention to a Week 8 slate that includes huge matchups in the NFC West and AFC North, it's crucial that we milk every possible point from starting lineups.
These rankings aim to do just that by breaking down each position for points-per-reception (PPR) leagues.
Quarterbacks
- Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. SF)
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. NYJ)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. PIT)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. MIN)
- Tom Brady, TB (at NYG)
- Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NE)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at CIN)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. TEN)
- Jared Goff, LAR (at MIA)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at BAL)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (at DEN)
- Matthew Stafford, DET (vs. IND)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (at CAR)
- Drew Brees, NO (at CHI)
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Derek Carr, LV (at CLE)
- Carson Wentz, PHI (vs. DAL)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. LV)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at SEA)
- Cam Newton, NE (at BUF)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (at GB)
- Drew Lock, DEN (vs. LAC)
- Philip Rivers, IND (at DET)
- Nick Foles, CHI (vs. NO)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. LAR)
- Sam Darnold, NYJ (at KC)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. TB)
- Ben DiNucci, DAL (at PHI)
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA (vs. LAR)
- Joe Flacco, NYJ (at KC)
Who says football is a young person's game?
A couple of future Hall of Fame quarterbacks and longtime fantasy stalwarts are having themselves a year. Against the Houston Texans, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns for his third four-score effort of the season. That gave Rodgers an eighth-place finish among fantasy quarterbacks in Week 7.
Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did even better, with 369 passing yards, four scores through the air and a touchdown run in a blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders. It was Brady's second game with over 350 passing yards and five total touchdowns, and it landed him inside the top five in fantasy points at the position for the week.
Both veteran quarterbacks rank inside the top 12 in fantasy points per game in 2020, and both are rock-solid fantasy starts in Week 8.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers (vs. ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400)
Bridgewater's 254 passing yards and two scores formed a fairly standard stat line for the QB—good but not great. However, the 27-year-old has a great chance for his best outing of the year in Week 7. No team has allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks than the Falcons.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. TEN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200)
After lighting up the Cleveland Browns for 406 passing yards and four total touchdowns on Sunday, Burrow is 10th among quarterbacks in fantasy points. Playing catch-up against a one-loss Tennessee Titans team would create the potential for another big game in Week 8.
BAD MATCHUPS
Drew Brees, New Orleans (at CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300)
Brees posted a serviceable but not spectacular 287 yards and two scores last week against the Panthers despite the loss of his top two receivers in Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. In addition to the absences at wide receiver in the Big Easy, the Saints are facing a Bears squad in Week 8 that has allowed the fewest fantasy points per game in the NFC to quarterbacks.
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (at CAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300)
Over the past two weeks, Ryan has averaged 354.5 passing yards and 2.5 passing touchdowns per game. But in a seven-point loss to Carolina in Week 5, Ryan was held to 226 passing yards and no scores.
SLEEPER
Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (at CLE) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500)
Carr has quietly been a high-end fantasy QB2 this season, checking in 14th in fantasy points per game at the position. The 29-year-old will have top-10 upside against a leaky Browns secondary that just gave up a 400-yard passing game to Cincinnati's Joe Burrow.
WEEK 8 QB RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Derrick Henry, TEN (at CIN)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (at CH)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (at GB) [INJURED]
- Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. ATL) [INJURED]
- Aaron Jones, GB (vs. MIN) [INJURED]
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. LV)
- Todd Gurley, ATL (at CAR)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (at CLE)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (at DET)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at PHI)
- Ronald Jones II, TB (at NYG)
- James Conner, PIT (at BAL)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (at MIA)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. NYJ)
- Carlos Hyde, SEA (vs. SF)
- Giovani Bernard, CIN (vs. TEN)
- Melvin Gordon III, DEN (vs. LAC)
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. LAR)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. IND)
- David Montgomery, CHI (vs. NO)
- Boston Scott, PHI (vs. DAL)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. NE)
- Le'Veon Bell, KC (vs. NYJ)
- Justin Jackson, LAC (at DEN)
- JaMycal Hasty, SF (at SEA)
- Wayne Gallman, NYG (vs. TB)
- James White, NE (at BUF)
- La'Mical Perine, NYJ (at KC)
- Joshua Kelley, LAC (at DEN)
- Jamaal Williams, GB (vs. MIN)
- Latavius Murray, NO (at CHI)
- Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. PIT)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (at NYG)
- Frank Gore, NYJ (at KC)
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (vs. PIT)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (at GB)
- Zack Moss, BUF (vs. NE)
- Mike Davis, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Damien Harris, NE (at BUF)
- Adrian Peterson, DET (vs. IND)
- Malcolm Brown, LAR (at MIA)
- Jerick McKinnon, SF (at SEA)
- Corey Clement, PHI (vs. DAL)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (at DET)
- Royce Freeman, DEN (vs. LAC)
- Brian Hill, ATL (at CAR)
- Matt Breida, MIA (vs. LAR)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (at PHI)
- Jordan Wilkins, IND (at DET)
- Travis Homer, SEA (vs. SF)
The injuries at running back. Great googly freaking moogly.
You will notice that Cincinnati's Joe Mixon (foot), Philadelphia's Miles Sanders (knee) and Seattle's Chris Carson (foot) aren't listed here. Carson got hurt in Week 7, while Mixon and Sanders both sat out. None is expected to be available in Week 8.
Carolina's Christian McCaffrey is listed, although it may be wishful thinking to expect him back from his high ankle sprain given that the Panthers play Thursday. However, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, the first overall pick in most 2020 fantasy drafts is lobbying the coaching staff to get back out there against Atlanta.
The news is a little better in regard to Minnesota's Dalvin Cook (groin) and Green Bay's Aaron Jones (calf). The hope has been that Minnesota's Week 7 bye will be enough to get Cook back out there, while Jones' calf strain was believed to be mild.
Still, checking the injury reports on a daily basis is wise, and fantasy managers should have alternative options at the ready.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Melvin Gordon III, Denver Broncos (vs. LAC) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600)
The Chargers are just a middling matchup for fantasy running backs. But with Phillip Lindsay in concussion protocol, Gordon is in line for a heavy workload in Week 8. When Lindsay was sidelined earlier this season, Gordon's fantasy production was solid.
Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams (at MIA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900)
Henderson has emerged as the top back in the Rams' three-headed backfield, with 14-plus carries in each of the past three games. That should equate to a good stat line against a Dolphins defense that has allowed 124.2 yards per game on the ground.
BAD MATCHUPS
J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens (vs. PIT) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,600)
With Mark Ingram II looking uncertain at best with an ankle injury, some folks are likely looking at Dobbins as a value play in Week 8. It's fool's gold. No team has given up fewer PPR points per game to running backs than the Steelers.
D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions (vs. IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300)
The rookie from Georgia has come into his own, piling up 171 total yards and three touchdowns over his last two games. But the second-round pick will draw a Colts team in Week 8 that ranks third in run defense and has surrendered the fourth-fewest PPR points per game to running backs.
SLEEPER
Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (vs. NE) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100)
Both Singletary and the Bills running game as a whole have scuffled in 2020. But so have the Patriots, who have allowed Phillip Lindsay and Jeff Wilson Jr. to eclipse 100 rushing yards over the past two weeks. This is a get-right week for Buffalo and panic time in New England.
WEEK 8 RB RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- Davante Adams, GB (vs. MIN)
- Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. NYJ)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (at DEN)
- Allen Robinson II, CHI (vs. NO)
- Julio Jones, ATL (at CAR)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. SF)
- Kenny Golladay, DET (vs. IND)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (at CIN)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (at PHI)
- Chris Godwin, TB (at NYG)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (at CAR)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. TEN)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (at GB)
- DJ Moore, CAR (vs. ATL)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. SF)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. NE)
- Robert Woods, LAR (at MIA)
- Mike Evans, TB (at NYG)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. PIT)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (at KC) [INJURED]
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (at BAL)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (at MIA)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at SEA)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (at GB)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at BAL)
- Travis Fulgham, PHI (vs. DAL)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. LV)
- Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. TEN)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at PHI)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (at DET)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (vs. LAR)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. LAC)
- Emmanuel Sanders, NO (at CHI) [INJURED]
- Cole Beasley, BUF (vs. NE)
- Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. TB)
- A.J. Green, CIN (vs. TEN)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (at BAL)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. TB)
- Julian Edelman, NE (at BUF)
- Nelson Agholor, LV (at CLE)
- Mike Williams, LAC (at DEN)
- Henry Ruggs III, LV (at CLE)
- Greg Ward, PHI (vs. DAL)
- Corey Davis, TEN (at CIN)
- Marvin Jones Jr., DET (vs. IND)
- Tre'Quan Smith, NO (at CHI)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. LAC)
- Michael Gallup, DAL (at PHI)
- Mecole Hardman, KC (vs. NYJ)
There's good news and bad news at the wide receiver position.
The good news is that after injuries swept through the higher-end options like a brushfire, most of the top players are back. Green Bay's Davante Adams certainly is. Against the Texans on Sunday, he exploded for a jaw-dropping 196 yards and two scores on 13 receptions.
That's a week-winning stat line.
The bad news is that the first wideout drafted in the majority of fantasy leagues is still out, and he has a new injury to boot.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Michael Thomas of the Saints strained his hamstring last week on the practice field after sitting out since Week 2 with a high ankle sprain. Thomas' new injury caused him to miss Week 7, and he's in danger of missing this week's trip to Chicago.
Add in trade rumors swirling around the 27-year-old, and it's been a rough 2020 for last year's No. 1 fantasy receiver.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco (at SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800)
Coming off a six-catch, 115-yard effort in New England, Aiyuk could feast this week against a Seahawks team allowing the most PPR points to wide receivers, especially with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) likely to miss Week 8.
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. TEN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600)
Higgins has been on quite the tear of late, with 11 catches for 196 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks. That hot streak should continue Sunday against a Titans defense giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to receivers.
BAD MATCHUPS
DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (vs. LAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700)
There is more than one thing working against Parker in Week 8. Tua Tagovailoa may turn out to be a star, but he's an unknown this week. Parker will also have a highly unfavorable fantasy matchup with star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams.
Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (at GB) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,200)
Thielen is a hard guy to sit in season-long formats, even in a bad matchup with the Packers. But before plunking down a big chunk of your DFS salary on the 30-year-old, bear in mind that Thielen will likely draw Jaire Alexander (who is playing as well as any CB) in pass coverage.
SLEEPER
Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders (at CLE) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,700)
Since Week 5, Agholor has been a top-20 fantasy option at his position in PPR points per game, with seven catches for 174 and two touchdowns over his last two games. In Week 8, the speedster will face a Browns secondary that was torched for over 400 yards by the Bengals.
WEEK 8 WR RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- George Kittle, SF (at SEA)
- Travis Kelce, KC (vs. NYJ)
- Darren Waller, LV (at CLE)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. PIT)
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (at NYG)
- Richard Rodgers, PHI (vs. DAL).
- Noah Fant, DEN (vs. LAC)
- Hunter Henry, LAC (at DEN)
- Jonnu Smith, TEN (at CIN)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. LAR)
- Harrison Bryant, CLE (vs. LV)
- Jimmy Graham, CHI (vs. NO)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. IND)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (at MIA) [INJURED]
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (at PHI)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (at CAR)
- Eric Ebron, PIT (at BAL)
- Evan Engram, NYG (vs. TB)
- Jared Cook, NO (at CHI)
- Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. MIN)
- Trey Burton, IND (at DET)
- Irv Smith Jr., MIN (at GB)
- Greg Olsen, SEA (vs. SF)
- David Njoku, CLE (vs. LV)
- Drew Sample, CIN (vs. TEN)
- Ian Thomas, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Anthony Firkser, TEN (at CIN)
- Gerald Everett, LAR (at MIA)
- Kyle Rudolph, MIN (at GB)
- Tyler Kroft, BUF (vs. NE)
Over the first few weeks of the 2020 season, it looked as if the Rob Gronkowski comeback tour was going to be a disappointment. The 31-year-old tight end hadn't seen the field since Super Bowl LIII and was out of sync with quarterback Tom Brady. Over the first three games, Gronkowski caught eight balls for 59 yards.
It's been a different story of late. In each of the Buccaneers' last two games, Gronkowski has been targeted eight times and tallied over 60 receiving yards. And Gronk found the end zone in each of those contests.
There hasn't been a higher-scoring fantasy tight end over that stretch. And with so many players at the position who have either been injured or underperformed, Gronk's hot streak has made a big difference.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears (vs. New Orleans) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,600)
Graham has had his moments in 2020, and it's not hard to envision him finding success against his old team. Through seven weeks, only Atlanta is giving up more PPR points per game to tight ends than the Saints.
Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans (at CIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100)
Smith has been nicked up and in a funk of late, with just two catches for 22 yards over the past two games. A top-10 fantasy matchup with a Cincinnati Bengals should be just what the doctor ordered.
BAD MATCHUPS
Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts (at DET) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500)
By catching four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown in his last game, the 28-year-old Burton thrust himself onto the streaming radar. But this week's matchup with Detroit is brutal from a fantasy perspective, with the Lions allowing the second-fewest points per game to the position.
T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (vs. IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300)
Hockenson caught the game-tying pass from Matthew Stafford on the final play of last week's win over the Falcons. But the sledding should be tougher against a Colts team that has allowed the fewest PPR points per game to tight ends.
SLEEPER
Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns (vs. LV) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200)
The Raiders admittedly aren't a favorable fantasy matchup for tight ends, and Bryant only has eight catches for the season if you exclude his big game last week. But the rookie from Florida Atlantic had a season-high five targets Sunday and could become a regular target in the red zone with Odell Beckham Jr. done for the year with a torn ACL.
WEEK 8 TE RANKINGS
Kickers and Team Defenses
- Joey Slye, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at DET)
- Wil Lutz, NO (at CHI)
- Harrison Butker, KC (vs. NYJ)
- Mason Crosby, GB (vs. MIN)
- Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. PIT)
- Robbie Gould, SF (at SEA)
- Michael Badgley, LAC (at DEN)
- Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (at CIN)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (at CAR)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. DAL)
- Jason Myers, SEA (vs. SF)
- Ryan Succop, TB (at NYG)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. LAC)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (at CLE)
- Randy Bullock, CIN (vs. TEN)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (at BAL)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. NE)
- Matt Prater, DET (vs. IND)
- Sam Sloman, LAR (at MIA)
- Dan Bailey, MIN (at GB)
- Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. NO)
- Cody Parkey, CLE (vs. LV)
- Nick Folk, NE (at BUF)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. LAR)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NYG)
- Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYJ)
- Los Angeles Rams (at MIA)
- Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
- Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL)
- Buffalo Bills (vs. NE)
- Indianapolis Colts (at DET)
- Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)
- New Orleans Saints (at CHI)
- Cleveland Browns (vs. LV)
- Tennessee Titans (at CIN)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (at BAL)
- Chicago Bears (vs. NOS)
- New England Patriots (at BUF)
- Baltimore Ravens (vs. PIT)
- Detroit Lions (vs. IND)
- Denver Broncos (vs. LAC)
- Dallas Cowboys (at PHI)
- Seattle Seahawks (vs. SF)
- San Francisco 49ers (at SEA)
- Miami Dolphins (vs. LAR)
- Las Vegas Raiders (at CLE)
- New York Giants (vs. TB)
- Atlanta Falcons (at CAR)
- Carolina Panthers (vs. ATL)
A theme has developed in regard to fantasy defenses.
Find which squads the New York teams are playing and target them.
And yes, that's not a stunner considering the Giants and Jets have one win between them over 14 games.
Big Blue and Gang Green are fielding the two worst offenses in the NFL. Neither team is averaging even 285 yards per game. The Jets are averaging a miserable 12.1 points per game (dead last in the league), while the Giants are peeling off 17.4 (good for 31st).
If you're a fan of either of the teams who play at MetLife Slaughterhouse (Stadium, whatever), you have my deepest sympathies.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Mason Crosby, Green Bay (vs. Minnesota)
Green Bay's offensive efficiency has actually been a bad thing for Crosby's fantasy numbers. He ranks outside of the top 12 players at his position in fantasy points per game. But the Vikings have allowed the most points per game to kickers in 2020.
Buffalo Bills Defense/Special Teams (vs. NE) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,300)
Over his last two games, Cam Newton has recorded just 255 passing yards with five interceptions and no touchdowns. The Patriots have failed to hit 300 yards of total offense and have all of one touchdown over that span. The New England offense is just offensive right now.
BAD MATCHUPS
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (vs. PIT)
You won't see Tucker ranked outside of the top five often, and he's a no-brainer every week in season-long leagues. But the Steelers have surrendered the third-fewest points to kickers, so tempering expectations is advisable.
Pittsburgh Steelers Defense/Special Teams (at BAL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600)
The Steelers are a great defensive football team, but as last week's so-so (at best) fantasy outing against the Tennessee Titans showed, the team isn't matchup-proof. This week's huge AFC North showdown with the rival Ravens (or is it ravel Rivens?) isn't a favorable one.
SLEEPER
Chicago Bears Defense/Special Teams (vs. NO) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,800)
At first glance, this doesn't appear to be an especially good matchup. But the Bears are playing well defensively, and Drew Brees has been known to struggle when playing outdoors in the elements. You could do worse.
WEEK 8 K RANKINGS
WEEK 8 D/ST RANKINGS
Top 100 Overall
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at CIN)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at CH)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at GB) [INJURED]
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (vs. ATL) [INJURED]
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (vs. MIN)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. MIN) [INJURED]
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (vs. LV)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. NYJ)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at DEN)
- Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI (vs. NO)
- Julio Jones, WR, ATL (at CAR)
- Todd Gurley, RB, ATL (at CAR)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at CLE)
- Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (at DET)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. SF)
- Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (vs. IND)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at PHI)
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (at CIN)
- Ronald Jones II, RB, TB (at NYG)
- James Conner, RB, PIT (at BAL)
- George Kittle, TE, SF (at SEA)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (at PHI)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at NYG)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (at CAR)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. NYJ)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (at MIA)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (vs. NYJ)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. TEN)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at GB)
- DJ Moore, WR, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. NE)
- Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA (vs. SF)
- Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN (vs. TEN)
- Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN (vs. LAC)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vs. SF)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (at MIA)
- Darren Waller, TE, LVR (at CLE)
- Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA (vs. LAR)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (vs. IND)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (at NYG)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (vs. NO)
- Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (vs. PIT)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. PIT)
- Boston Scott, RB, PHI (vs. DAL)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (vs. NE)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (at KC) [INJURED]
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (at BAL)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at MIA)
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (at SEA)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (at GB)
- Le'Veon Bell, RB, KC (vs. NYJ)
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB (at NYG)
- Justin Jackson, RB, LAC (at DEN)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (at BAL)
- JaMycal Hasty, RB, SF (at SEA)
- Travis Fulgham, WR, PHI (vs. DAL)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (vs. LV)
- Wayne Gallman, RB, NYG (vs. TB)
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. TEN)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at PHI)
- James White, RB, NE (at BUF)
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (at DET)
- DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (vs. LAR)
- Richard Rodgers, TE, PHI (vs. DAL)
- La'Mical Perine, RB, NYJ (at KC)
- Tim Patrick, WR, DEN (vs. LAC)
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, NO (at CHI) [INJURED]
- Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC (at DEN)
- Cole Beasley, WR, BUF (vs. NE)
- Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (vs. TB)
- Jamaal Williams, RB, GB (vs. MIN)
- Latavius Murray, RB, NO (at CHI)
- Noah Fant, TE, DEN (vs. LAC)
- A.J. Green, WR, CIN (vs. TEN)
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (at BAL)
- Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (vs. PIT)
- Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG (vs. TB)
- Hunter Henry, TE, LAC (at DEN)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (at NYG)
- Julian Edelman, WR, NE (at BUF)
- Frank Gore, RB, NYJ (at KC)
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL (vs. PIT)
- Nelson Agholor, WR, LV (at CLE)
- Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN (at GB)
- Zack Moss, RB, BUF (vs. NE)
- Mike Williams, WR, LAC (at DEN)
- Mike Davis, RB, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Henry Ruggs III, WR, LV (at CLE)
- Damien Harris, RB, NE (at BUF)
- Jonnu Smith, TE, TEN (at CIN)
- Greg Ward Jr., WR, PHI (vs. DAL)
- Corey Davis, WR, TEN (at CIN)
- Adrian Peterson, RB, DET (vs. IND)
- Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR (at MIA)
- Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF (at SEA)
- Marvin Jones Jr., WR, DET (vs. IND)
- Corey Clement, RB, PHI (vs. DAL)
- Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (at DET)
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (vs. LAR)
This list of the top 100 fantasy football players for Week 8 in PPR scoring systems can be used to help make flex decisions.
Quarterbacks are not included, but if you're in a league that has one (or more) QB-eligible flex spot, you should almost always fill it with a signal-caller—unless it's Sam Darnold or whatever poor schlub the Cowboys are trotting out.
This week's final word will be about something everyone on Earth complains about: the weather.
As we saw last week in places like Washington and Denver, the weather can have an impact on game-planning and statistical production. Patrick Mahomes had a fairly pedestrian (by his standards) stat line in the snow.
As we move further into the season, the weather is only going to get worse. In November and December, teams could be playing in conditions that really put a damper on scoring.
Savvy fantasy managers do their research, and that means checking out The Weather Channel before setting your lineups.
WEEK 8 TOP 100 OVERALL/FLEX RANKINGS
Fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday. Fantasy points against data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.
