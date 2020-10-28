Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 8

0 of 6

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Week 7 in the NFL was all kinds of wild.

The second edition of the Battle of Ohio went full-on shootout, with Cleveland's Baker Mayfield and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow combining for eight passing touchdowns.

The Green Bay Packers got back in the win column in emphatic fashion, thanks in large part to a gonzo stat line. The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals combined for over 1,000 yards as Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett posted the kind of numbers that can single-handedly win fantasy matchups.

And that was just Sunday.

It was the kind of wacky day that makes for big fantasy scores—and nervous fantasy managers. But as exciting as it was, it's in the past. With the second half of the fantasy regular season underway, we have to stay in the present, especially if you're trying to keep a listing fantasy squad from capsizing altogether.

As we turn our attention to a Week 8 slate that includes huge matchups in the NFC West and AFC North, it's crucial that we milk every possible point from starting lineups.

These rankings aim to do just that by breaking down each position for points-per-reception (PPR) leagues.