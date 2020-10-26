Bam Adebayo Trade Rumors: Heat Would Reject Offers 'With F-Bombs Ringing'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Miami Heat were the darlings of the Orlando bubble, making an improbable run all the way to the NBA Finals, where they lost in six games to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The bubble proved the Heat were a team on the rise, led by Jimmy Butler and largely a cast of talented younger players like Bam Adebayo. The Finals, however, were a pretty clear indication that the Heat will need another superstar to win a title.

That will likely mean trading some of those young players. Just don't expect one of them to be Adebayo. According to Zach Harper of The Athletic, "A league source tells The Athletic that the Heat 'would hang the phone up with F-bombs ringing through the disconnected call' if someone demanded Ad

As Harper noted, the Heat have always been disinclined to move on from Adebayo, reporting that when the team was in talks with the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of the 2018-19 season to acquire Jimmy Butler they refused to include their young center in trade packages.

Granted, all's well that ends well. Butler was traded to Philadelphia for Robert Covington and Dario Saric (neither player is still in Minnesota), stayed for the better part of a season and was acquired by the Heat as a free agent ahead of the 2019-20 campaign in a sign-and-trade move that sent Josh Richardson to the Sixers.

But if the Heat want another star and don't want to wait until next offseason, when a long list of stars headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo could hit the market, somebody's got to go the other way.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If Adebayo is completely off the board, Tyler Herro is the team's top trade chip after an excellent rookie season that saw him average 13.5 points while shooting 38.9 percent from three. The Heat already trust Herro enough to give him minutes in postseason crunch time and his potential is sky high. If he continues to develop as a playmaker and well-rounded scorer, then the Heat's reported viewpoint that he could eventually be a Devin Booker-esque star isn't unfounded.

Given the 31-year-old Butler's shrinking title timeline, however, an already developed star makes more sense than Herro, who is still years away from his prime.

Herro could headline any Heat package, but players like sharpshooter Duncan Robinson and point guard Kendrick Nunn are other enticing options for teams who want to make a deal with Miami.

Granted, the Heat will need to get back quite the player to consider moving Herro. Antetokounmpo seems unlikely to be traded by the Milwaukee Bucks, but if a player like Bradley Beal became available, he could move the needle for Miami.

Harper noted that the Heat wouldn't make Herro available in Victor Oladipo talks, however, if the Indiana Pacers shop the shooting guard.

"Pat Riley hangs up," a source told him.