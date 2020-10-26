Orton vs. Edge Rumors; Jericho Tweets to Undertaker; Heath Slater Injury Update

Paul Abell/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Orton vs. Edge Set Up for WM37?

Randy Orton winning his 14th WWE championship at Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view was, well, a surprise. It's a result that few predicted, even with the bout going on as the main event. The Miz cashing in the Monday in the Bank contract seemed like the most likely justification of Orton-Drew McIntyre going on in the main.

Alas. That didn't happen.

Instead, it appears WWE may be setting up Orton for a longer run with the title.

Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc) that WWE could be looking to set Orton up for a WrestleMania 37 match against a returning Edge. That could signal that the Rated-R Superstar, who is currently out with a torn triceps, may wind up making his return in time for WrestleMania season.

The overwhelming odds are here that Edge will go over. It's just hard to see why this feud needs a championship when it already has more than enough baked-in history to find a place on the WrestleMania card without it.

Plans in WWE are always subject to change, but Edge entering the Rumble and winning before challenging Orton at Mania seems like a pretty solid bet at this point.

Jericho Congratulates Undertaker on 30 Years in Wrestling

Earlier this month, AEW celebrated Chris Jericho reaching the 30-year milestone in professional wrestling.

With WWE set to celebrate The Undertaker for reaching the same feat at Survivor Series, Jericho sent out his congratulations:

Jericho and Undertaker are on just about any shortlist of the greatest wrestlers in history, with both combining in-ring ability, character work and longevity to stay in the business far beyond most of their peers.

The pair also had their fair share of classic one-on-one battles in WWE, so it's only fitting that Jericho honors a fellow legend in the business.

Heath Slater Suffers Injury

Heath Slater, now wrestling as Heath in Impact, was slated to win the Call Your Shot Battle Royal at Bound For Glory but suffered an undisclosed injury.

“He went to the hospital after the match and he had a hernia and the thought is that he will need surgery which means he’ll be out for a while. I don’t know if it’s 100 percent, but that’s what the doctors told him. He was back at the hotel after going to the hospital that night," Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Ringside News)



It's a disappointing blow given that Heath was set for a push at Impact after signing with the company. However, it's possible he'll wind up keeping his momentum with an out-of-ring role until he's cleared for action.