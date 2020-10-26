Report: WFT LB Jon Bostic Won't Be Suspended for Hit on Cowboys' Andy Dalton

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic was ejected for his hit on Andy Dalton during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, but he is not expected to be suspended, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Bostic will reportedly get a "hefty fine."

The play came in the third quarter of the eventual 25-3 Washington win at FedEx Field. After a short scramble, Dalton began his slide, but Bostic dove and hit the quarterback helmet-to-helmet.

Dalton was ruled out for the rest of the game and was diagnosed with a concussion, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

An update by the team Sunday evening noted Dalton was "alert" and "in good spirits."

Washington head coach Ron Rivera wasn't happy with Bostic's actions, apologizing to Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy after the game.

"I went up to him and apologized to him for it," Rivera said, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "I wanted him to know that we don't play that way, and it's unfortunate that it happened."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Meanwhile, McCarthy was upset at his own players for their lack of response after the dirty hit.

"We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another," he said Sunday, per Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press. "It definitely was not the response you would expect."

Dalton will be evaluated for his concussion ahead of next week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Without a suspension, Bostic will presumably return to the field for Washington's next contest against the New York Giants following a Week 8 bye.

The linebacker has become a key part of the defense since signing with Washington during the 2019 offseason. He started all 16 games last year while tallying 105 tackles. He leads the team with 52 tackles and had played every snap on defense in 2020 before coming out of Sunday's game, per Pro Football Reference.