    Video: WFT HC Ron Rivera Rings the Bell After Completing Cancer Treatment

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2020

    Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera walks off the field before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera celebrated completing his final cancer treatment with an emotional send-off from the Inova Schar Cancer Institute on Monday:

    The staff, wearing "Rivera Strong" shirts, cheered along the hallway before the coach rang the ceremonial bell.

    Rivera announced in August that he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in a lymph node and required treatment for seven weeks. Per John Keim of ESPN, he now only has follow-up appointments and scans remaining.

    "The fatigue, I told my wife it's like having a 300-pound gorilla on your back," Rivera said of the treatment.

    The 58-year-old has remained on the sidelines for Washington, leading the team to a 25-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at FedEx Field.     

