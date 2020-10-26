Video: WFT HC Ron Rivera Rings the Bell After Completing Cancer Treatment

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera celebrated completing his final cancer treatment with an emotional send-off from the Inova Schar Cancer Institute on Monday:

The staff, wearing "Rivera Strong" shirts, cheered along the hallway before the coach rang the ceremonial bell.

Rivera announced in August that he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in a lymph node and required treatment for seven weeks. Per John Keim of ESPN, he now only has follow-up appointments and scans remaining.

"The fatigue, I told my wife it's like having a 300-pound gorilla on your back," Rivera said of the treatment.

The 58-year-old has remained on the sidelines for Washington, leading the team to a 25-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at FedEx Field.