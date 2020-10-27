2021 NFL Draft: 11 Perfect Team-Player Pairings

0 of 11

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

While there are still 10 weeks remaining in the 2020 NFL season, it's already time for some teams to start thinking about the 2021 draft.

Seven teams currently have one win or fewer. Another six have only two wins. While it's too early to say all of their seasons are over—especially in the NFC East, where the 2-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles are in first place—a top-10 selection is a more realistic goal than a playoff berth for many of them.

Here, we're going to take an early look ahead to the 2021 draft and pair some of the league's worst teams with their ideal prospects. We'll be looking at 11 of the teams with two wins or fewer—excluding the first-place Eagles and the Houston Texans, who don't have a first-round pick—and basing our choices on factors like team need, prospect potential scheme fit.

This isn't a mock draft, so fit will be more important than draft order. However, we will be matching only one team with each prospect, so projected pick order—according to Tankathon—will come into play in some instances. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.