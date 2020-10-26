Dana Stubblefield's Wife Terri Says Ex-49ers DT 'Absolutely' Innocent of Rape

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Dana Stubblefield was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after being found guilty of raping a woman with mental and physical disabilities, but his wife, Terri Stubblefield, believes he is "absolutely" innocent, as she explained to TMZ Sports:

"There's no denying they had sex, but he didn't rape her," Terri said. "He didn't have a gun. Dana is 300-something pounds. I don't think he needs a gun to hold down somebody at all."

The former NFL player was convicted in July on charges of rape by force and oral copulation by force after the jury found he used a gun in the assault, per Cheri Mossburg and Allen Kim of CNN. He was also found guilty of false imprisonment, using the promise of babysitting work to lure the woman into his home before the 2015 assault.

"He's not that kind of person," Terri argued. "He's a very sweet person."

Terri previously filed for divorce in 2016, but the two have since reconciled, per TMZ.

A judge handed out sentencing Thursday after denying a motion for a new trial, per the Associated Press.

Stubblefield spent 11 years in the NFL as a defensive tackle, including seven with the San Francisco 49ers, with whom he won a Super Bowl in 1995. He was selected to three Pro Bowls and named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1993 and Defensive Player of the Year in 1997.