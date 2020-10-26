NFL Trade Deadline 2020: Latest News and Rumors After Sunday's Week 7

1 of 3

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Ian Rapaport of NFL.com reported that, despite rumors to the contrary, Atlanta Falcons Matt Ryan and Julio Jones will not be dealt by the trade deadline. "Along with the fact that both would be very cap-unfriendly moves," he wrote, "one source described the rumored thought to be 'ridiculous.'"

And it would be.

Ryan has been the cornerstone of the franchise since 2008, when he was drafted third overall. He is a former MVP and Super Bowl quarterback and is still better than a third of the signal-callers starting in the league.

To completely blow up the team, no matter the record, by trading both him and the best wideout Atlanta has ever had, would be a panic move.

The 1-6 team has underperformed exponentially since their Super Bowl LI loss to New England, but to risk losing Ryan in hopes of securing the rights to a quarterback or wide receiver that will be better than Ryan or Jones is a foolish mistake that could set the team back even longer than it already has been.

Better, more disciplined defensive players and a few key wins could easily catapult the Falcons back into the race for the NFC South before Ryan or Jones decide to hang up their cleats.

Given their contributions to the team, it would be a shame for either star to be ushered out of town before they have the opportunity to realize Atlanta's fullest potential. Some teams need a complete implosion and rebuild. This Falcons squad is not one of them.