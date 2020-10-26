MLB Rumors: Latest Free-Agent Buzz on Nelson Cruz, Didi Gregorius, More

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins are not among the teams with numerous key free agents this winter. But designated hitter Nelson Cruz is headed for the open market, and should be one of the most coveted hitters.

Cruz has been prolific since coming to Minnesota ahead of the 2019 season. He hit .311 with 41 homers, 108 RBI and a 1.031 OPS in 2019, following that campaign by slashing .303/.397/.595 with 16 homers this year. As impressive as the counting stats are, the advanced number really tell the story of Cruz's dominance at the plate.

The 40-year-old ranked second in baseball in weighted runs created plus (wRC+) over the course of the last two seasons, per FanGraphs. Cruz has ranked in the top five in average exit velocity in each of the last five years, per Baseball Savant, and he ranked fifth in barrels this past season.

Cruz continues to rake in the middle of Minnesota's order, and the Twins appear likely to do everything they can to retain him this offseason. But the veteran also appears in pushing the boundaries of his market.

La Velle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune reported Cruz is hoping for a two-year deal, and may wait to sign until MLB determines whether or not the universal DH will remain for the 2021 campaign. Doing so would allow Cruz an expanded list of suitors likely included any number of interested National League clubs.

However, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said both the team and Cruz have "mutual interest" in continuing their partnership, and Falvey would be wise to pony up extra for Cruz, if necessary.

Minnesota had one of the most lethal offenses in baseball in 2019, ranking second in baseball in runs scored and first in home runs. But injuries and underwhelming performances resulted in the Twins ranking 19th in baseball in runs scored this season.

Cruz has been an anchor in the Twins lineup, a right-handed run-producer who can do damage and handle velocity. Minnesota has some payroll flexibility with both Marwin Gonzalez and Jake Odorizzi coming off the books, money they might delegate to Cruz in an effort to bring him back.

Whether Falvey feels comfortable giving Cruz a multiyear deal is another story. But the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award-winner has set a tremendous example both on and off the field, and it seems likely Minnesota will find a way to ink Cruz to a new deal.

Angels Interested in Didi Gregorius

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels figure to invest in some starting pitching this winter, but they also have to address the shortstop position.

Andrelton Simmons is bound for free agency, and might not get the qualifying offer from the team. The Halos could simply plug that hole by moving utility infielder David Fletcher to the shortstop hole. However, it appears L.A. is chasing more pop to add to the infield.

George A. King III of the New York Post reported the Angels are interested in Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius, who will also be available this winter after a solid 2020 in the city of Brotherly Love.

Gregorius hit .284 with 10 homers and an .827 OPS while playing all 60 games. Though durability has been a bit of a concern for the 30-year-old in the past, Didi has been especially productive in the last four years. He ranks 10th in fWAR among shortstops since 2017, per FanGraphs, and also ranks 11th in wRC+.

King stated the New York Yankees could possibly pursue a reunion with Didi if they fail to re-sign DJ LeMahieu and decide Gleyber Torres might be better suited for second base. But New York's former shortstop is not so sure his old team will move Torres off the shortstop spot.

Gregorius said on WFAN's Moose & Maggie show he believes the Yankees are committed to Torres as their shortstop, and does not envision a return to the Bronx.

The Angels seem to feel Gregorius would give them some much-needed left-handed pop to complement Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, and it looks as if they could get the early jump on Didi if they decide not to bring back Simmons.

LeMahieu Not Looking For Return to Colorado

David Dermer/Associated Press

Speaking of LeMahieu, the 32-year-old will be one of the most desirable faces in free agency.

LeMahieu is coming off a two-year run with the Yankees in which he slashed .336/.386/.536 with a 145 OPS+, carrying a New York lineup decimated by injuries. He became the first player to win a batting title in both leagues after hitting .364 this season.

The other batting title came in 2016, when LeMahieu was a member of the Colorado Rockies. However, do not expect LeMahieu to entertain many overtures from his former club.

Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reported those close to LeMahieu have said he "doesn't see the Rockies as a good fit for him."

Realistically, it would be curious for the Rockies to make a serious run at LeMahieu. The team has showed relative inactivity in the past couple winters as a means of cost-cutting, and will also have to consider the possibility of extending shortstop Trevor Story. LeMahieu, meanwhile, will surely command a multiyear deal at a high annual average value (AAV).

Although Colorado is desperate to return to contention, the Rockies are more likely to pursue rotation upgrades over a lucrative offer for LeMahieu. They already have a number of young infielders in Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rogers, and figure to let those guys continue to grow and develop rather than invest in a player who does not seem overly interested in playing for the franchise.

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.