NASCAR at Texas 2020 Postponed to Monday Because of Inclement Weather

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

NASCAR announced Sunday night that the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway has been delayed until Monday at 10 a.m. ET because of inclement weather.

The race was 52 laps in when it was halted. Clint Bowyer is the current leader, followed by Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr.

Bowyer joked during the delay that he was more than happy to just call it a weekend and let the current race order stand as the official results.

Alas, Bowyer will have to defend his lead Monday.

Kevin Harvick's day took a turn for the worse after he hit the wall early on, pushing him out of the lead to 36th place when the race was stopped. Suddenly, his spot in the Championship 4, virtually assured coming into the day, was put into some jeopardy.

"I was the first one to the kind of wet racetrack," he said on NBCSN during the weather delay. "I was committed and got to the center of the corner and the front just took off and didn't stop until I hit the fence. Obviously, we're battling a mist and I think just being the first one to it, (the car) never turned. The PJ1 is just like ice. ... I was not expecting it to be that slick."

Monday's restart could run into some weather complications as well, with Weather.com forecasting an 85 percent chance of rain in Fort Worth tomorrow morning.