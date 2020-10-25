Carlos Dunlap Tweets He's 'Willing to Sell' His Home Amid Bengals Trade Rumors

Carlos Dunlap Tweets He's 'Willing to Sell' His Home Amid Bengals Trade RumorsOctober 25, 2020
If you're looking for a new home in southwestern Ohio, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap might be the man to see.
Following the Bengals' 37-34 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Dunlap described himself as "willing to sell" his property in the Cincinnati area:
Teammate Joe Mixon provided some levity to the situation:
Dunlap's tweet comes amid rumors about his future on the Bengals. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the team has "had active trade talks" centered around the 31-year-old pass-rusher.
On Saturday, Dunlap shared a photo of what appeared to be Cincinnati's edge rotations. Toward the end of Sunday's game, he seemed to have a heated exchange with defensive line coach Nick Eason or another member of the team.
Whether the Bengals are able to find a suitable trade or simply release him outright, Dunlap's days with the Bengals might be drawing to an end.
Carlos Dunlap argues with coach, says after Bengals' loss to Browns he wants to sell home