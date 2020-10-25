Carlos Dunlap Tweets He's 'Willing to Sell' His Home Amid Bengals Trade Rumors

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

If you're looking for a new home in southwestern Ohio, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap might be the man to see.

Following the Bengals' 37-34 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Dunlap described himself as "willing to sell" his property in the Cincinnati area:

Teammate Joe Mixon provided some levity to the situation:

Dunlap's tweet comes amid rumors about his future on the Bengals. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the team has "had active trade talks" centered around the 31-year-old pass-rusher.

On Saturday, Dunlap shared a photo of what appeared to be Cincinnati's edge rotations. Toward the end of Sunday's game, he seemed to have a heated exchange with defensive line coach Nick Eason or another member of the team.

Whether the Bengals are able to find a suitable trade or simply release him outright, Dunlap's days with the Bengals might be drawing to an end.