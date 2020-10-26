B/R Staff NFL Week 7 Report Card: Mike McCarthy Could Be One-and-Done in Big D

1 of 6

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns met in the second Battle of Ohio this season, and a Big 12-like shootout commenced.

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow threw haymaker after haymaker trying to knock the other squad down for the count. The game featured an NFL first with five go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown passes, per Elias Sports (h/t ESPN's Jake Trotter).

Ultimately, Mayfield was the last man standing when he delivered a beautiful 24-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones with 11 seconds remaining.

"He played unbelievable," Burrow told reporters of Mayfield's performance.

Mayfield completed 22 of 28 passes—including a franchise-record 21 straight completions, per ESPN Stats & Info—for 297 yards and five touchdowns. Burrow, meanwhile, set a new career high with 406 passing yards.

When both performances are placed under a microscope, how did each of these young quarterbacks handle what turned into arguably the most exciting game of the weekend?

Brad Gagnon: Burrow, B+; Mayfield, A

Burrow wasn't as strong altogether, his team lost, and he made more mistakes than Mayfield, who was excellent without his top receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. Still, we shouldn't be grading the two on the same scale. Mayfield still has more support and should be a lot further along than a rookie.

Brent Sobleski: Burrow, A-; Mayfield A-

While the game itself was so entertaining to watch, we can't gloss over a couple of things. First, Mayfield threw a terrible interception on his first attempt, and Burrow nearly threw the game away with an awful toss that Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell inexplicably dropped. Second, both defenses are terrible. With those things out of the way, each organization should be quite happy with its quarterback's performance. The Browns, in particular, needed Mayfield to work his way out of his previous funk, and he certainly did.

Gary Davenport: Burrow, A-; Mayfield, A-

When Mayfield's only completion of the first quarter was an interception, it looked like it was going to be a rough day. Instead, it was maybe the best game of his career with five scoring passes in a wild comeback win. Burrow was no slouch either, topping 400 passing yards for the first time in his career. The only reason both quarterbacks don't earn an A from me is their turnovers, but they were both a ton of fun to watch.

Kalyn Kahler: Burrow, A; Mayfield, A

These guys went throw for throw in an exciting Ohio shootout. Mayfield's day started off terribly, but he quickly recovered, and Burrow threw his first 400-yard game while losing three starting offensive linemen.

Matt Miller: Burrow, A+; Mayfield, A

The future of the AFC North likely resides in Baltimore with Lamar Jackson, but there is a showdown in Ohio that figures to be a shootout going forward as long as Mayfield and Burrow are under center. Sunday's second matchup between the two didn't disappoint as the game came down to a Burrow Hail Mary attempt as time expired. It might not have been the most beautiful display of football, but it was an exciting game that points to future matchups that will be very exciting.