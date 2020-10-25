Report: Bengals in Trade Talks over Carlos Dunlap; AJ Green, Geno Atkins to Stay

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals are holding some trade talks ahead of the Nov. 3 deadline, but not all of their veteran players are expected to move despite the 1-4-1 start to the season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, neither receiver A.J. Green nor defensive tackle Geno Atkins is likely to be traded in 2020.

However, defensive end Carlos Dunlap could be dealt after he has "publicly and privately been frustrated with his role."

Dunlap has come off the bench in each of the past two games after starting every game he has played since 2014. Per Rapoport, he could be inactive for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Dunlap appeared in over 50 percent of snaps in each of the first four games but was held under the halfway point in Weeks 5 and 6, per Pro Football Reference. He now has just one sack through six games, with nine of his 18 tackles coming in one game.

The 31-year-old could remain a top target on the open market considering his production in past seasons. He has been one of the most consistent pass-rushers in the NFL during his career, tallying at least 7.5 sacks in each of the last seven years. He had nine sacks in 14 games in 2019.

With the Bengals utilizing younger players like Carl Lawson and Amani Bledsoe at defensive end this season, a trade appears to be the best move for all parties.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Green would also seemingly make sense as a trade possibility thanks to the emergence of Tee Higgins at receiver, but he's reportedly not pushing for a move after 10 years in Cincinnati. An $18.1 million cap hit for 2020 could also prevent a trade after the team used the franchise tag on him last offseason.

Atkins is also difficult to trade as he battles a shoulder injury that has limited him to just two games this season.