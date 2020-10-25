Lewis Hamilton Breaks Michael Schumacher's Record for Most F1 Wins Ever

Rafael Marchante/Associated Press

Lewis Hamilton is now the winningest driver in Formula One history after finishing first in the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday.

The win was the 92nd of Hamilton's career, passing Michael Schumacher for the most in F1 history, per the Associated Press (via USA Today).

"I could only ever have dreamed of being where I am today," Hamilton said after the 25.6-second victory Sunday. "It's going to take some time to fully sink in. I can't find the words at the moment."

The 35-year-old has dominated the sport in recent years, winning five of the last six F1 championships. This has continued in 2020 while winning eight of 12 starts so far this season. The British star easily leads Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas for first place in the current standings.

Passing a legendary driver like Schumacher represents another impressive milestone for Hamilton as he continues one of the greatest careers in racing history.