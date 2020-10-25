Tom Brady Reportedly 'Driving Force' in Antonio Brown Signing with Bucs

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady was considered the "driving force" behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreeing to a deal with receiver Antonio Brown, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

La Canfora reported Brady "advocated strongly and consistently for the signing" despite objections from team officials.

"There is one reason he's there: Tom Brady," a source said.

Brady and Brown played one game together last season with the New England Patriots—connecting for one touchdown—before the receiver was released.

Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape in a lawsuit by his former trainer, Brittney Taylor, and also reportedly harassed another woman. He reportedly sent threatening texts to the second accuser, leading to his release with New England.

He went unsigned the rest of 2019, and the Buccaneers were among the teams adamant against signing the seven-time Pro Bowler.

"It's not gonna happen—it's not a fit here," head coach Bruce Arians said in March, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.

Arians spent time with Brown with the Pittsburgh Steelers and explained the character issues were a problem.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I just know him, and—it's not a fit in our locker room," he added.

Despite his objections, the team clearly changed its tune this week as it tries to build a potential Super Bowl contender. The Buccaneers are 4-2 and have an explosive offense led by Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Ronald Jones and more.