    Report: Jaguars' Gardner Minshew 'In Danger' of Being Benched for Mike Glennon

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2020

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II, right, scrambles past the Detroit Lions defense for a 6-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

    The Jacksonville Jaguars could reportedly bench Gardner Minshew II in favor of Mike Glennon if he struggles in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Jaguars are evaluating their quarterback situation after losing their past five games.

    Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone refused to rule out the possibility of benching Minshew earlier this week. 

    "Maybe in the future, I think," Marrone told reporters Tuesday. "I mean, I'd be naive not to say [that's a possibility]. That's up for any position, any play that we can do for ourselves to get better. But no, I didn't feel that way during the course of the game."

    While losing five straight games is enough to cause a re-evaluation of every starter, Minshew is low down the list of the Jaguars' biggest problems. He has thrown for 1,682 yards and 11 touchdowns against six interceptions through the first six weeks, unspectacular numbers that are made more solid by the Jags' lack of surrounding talent.

    Minshew has been sacked 17 times, fifth-worst in the NFL, and his top running back (James Robinson) and wide receiver (Keelan Cole) are former undrafted free agents. The Jaguars essentially built this roster for the express purpose of losing this season, holding a fire sale of veteran talent over the last year-plus, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

    "We have everybody trying to pull together trying to find solutions," Minshew said. "We've had some great conversations already this week."

    Any move Marrone would make is more out of job-saving desperation than anything. It's almost a foregone conclusion that he and general manager David Caldwell will be fired after this season. Both barely scraped by to save their jobs after Tom Coughlin was let go in 2019. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Raiders, Saints Have No New Cases

      All NFL games are on today after Vegas and NOLA record zero COVID-19 positives again (Schefter)

      Raiders, Saints Have No New Cases
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Raiders, Saints Have No New Cases

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Week 7 Predictions 🔮

      Our experts pick every game against the spread 📲

      NFL Week 7 Predictions 🔮
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Week 7 Predictions 🔮

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      TEN Fined $350K for Violations

      Titans could face 'escalated discipline' if they are found to violate more COVID-19 protocols in the future (Rapoport)

      TEN Fined $350K for Violations
      NFL logo
      NFL

      TEN Fined $350K for Violations

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: AB's Deal Worth Up to $2.5M

      Bucs WR's one-year deal includes $750K bonus for a SB win and three $250K bonuses for catches, yards and TDs

      Report: AB's Deal Worth Up to $2.5M
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: AB's Deal Worth Up to $2.5M

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report