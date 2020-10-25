Report: Jaguars' Gardner Minshew 'In Danger' of Being Benched for Mike Glennon

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars could reportedly bench Gardner Minshew II in favor of Mike Glennon if he struggles in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Jaguars are evaluating their quarterback situation after losing their past five games.

Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone refused to rule out the possibility of benching Minshew earlier this week.

"Maybe in the future, I think," Marrone told reporters Tuesday. "I mean, I'd be naive not to say [that's a possibility]. That's up for any position, any play that we can do for ourselves to get better. But no, I didn't feel that way during the course of the game."

While losing five straight games is enough to cause a re-evaluation of every starter, Minshew is low down the list of the Jaguars' biggest problems. He has thrown for 1,682 yards and 11 touchdowns against six interceptions through the first six weeks, unspectacular numbers that are made more solid by the Jags' lack of surrounding talent.

Minshew has been sacked 17 times, fifth-worst in the NFL, and his top running back (James Robinson) and wide receiver (Keelan Cole) are former undrafted free agents. The Jaguars essentially built this roster for the express purpose of losing this season, holding a fire sale of veteran talent over the last year-plus, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

"We have everybody trying to pull together trying to find solutions," Minshew said. "We've had some great conversations already this week." Any move Marrone would make is more out of job-saving desperation than anything. It's almost a foregone conclusion that he and general manager David Caldwell will be fired after this season. Both barely scraped by to save their jobs after Tom Coughlin was let go in 2019.