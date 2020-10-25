Rapoport: Julio Jones, Matt Ryan, Sam Darnold Won't Be Traded by Falcons, Jets

Jim Mone/Associated Press

While there will be some notable players on the move ahead of the Week 8 NFL trade deadline, some of the biggest names in the rumor mill are expected to stay put.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, along with the New York Jets' Sam Darnold, are expected to stay with their current teams.

A trade of Ryan and Jones would have brought about a full-scale rebuild for the Falcons, while the Jets haven't yet signaled they're willing to give up on Darnold as their quarterback of the future.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.