Dodgers vs. Rays: Game 5 Time, TV Info, Live Stream and More

The Tampa Bay Rays stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers by winning Game 4 of the World Series 8-7 on Brett Phillips' game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth inning that led to Kevin Kiermaier and Randy Arozarena scoring.

Tampa knotted the World Series at two games apiece with the win. But there's no time to dwell, with Game 5 set for Sunday. L.A. will send Clayton Kershaw to the mound, and Tyler Glasnow will take the ball for Tampa Bay.

The Dodgers are looking for their first World Series title since 1988. They made the World Series in 2017 and 2018 but fell short to the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, respectively.

Tampa Bay has not won a World Series in the 23 years since the franchise's inception. The Rays made the Fall Classic once in 2008 but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Here's a look at the Game 5 viewing information alongside a preview.

Game 5 Information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Location: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Game 5 Preview

The pitching matchup is a repeat of Game 1, when the Dodgers won behind six innings of one-run ball from Kershaw, who also struck out eight.

Glasnow was not as successful, lasting just 4.1 innings and allowing six earned runs. He struck out eight and allowed only three hits but walked six batters.

The postseason has not been kind to Glasnow, who was dominant during the regular season but hasn't been able to replicate that form in October. He's posted a 6.08 ERA over five appearances despite striking out 33 batters over 23.2 innings.

The 6'8" right-hander has also seven homers and issued 14 walks. He's only made one quality start in five tries, although he served as the opener in Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees and left the game after 2.1 shutout frames.

The clear pitching edge goes to Kershaw, whose only blemish against the Rays in Game 1 came when he hung a breaking ball to Kiermaier, who proceeded to deposit the mistake into the right-field seats. Otherwise, Kershaw had everything going in his favor, allowing just two other baserunners on a walk and groundball single in the first inning before working out of that jam. He flummoxed Rays batters with his looping curveball and turned aside 13 straight batters from the first through fifth innings.

Kershaw notably got through six innings on just 78 pitches and could have gone further, but the Dodgers were leading 8-1 at that point, and manager Dave Roberts decided to lift the southpaw and let the bullpen finish the game with his team up seven.

That should leave Kershaw well rested for his Game 5 performance, and all the pressure would appear to be on Glasnow to exorcise his own playoff demons and go blow for blow with the L.A. starter.

At the dish, the Dodgers' power has simply been on full display. Eleven Dodger batters have combined for 27 home runs in 17 games, with the scorching-hot shortstop Corey Seager leading the way with eight.

Right fielder Mookie Betts is also raising hell on the basepaths with six stolen bases.

Additionally, L.A.'s defense has been phenomenal, with Betts and Bellinger making highlight-reel catches on a nightly basis and Justin Turner morphing into a hot-corner vacuum.

The Rays have benefitted from the long ball during this playoff run, with Arozarena smacking a playoff-record nine. Tampa's 33 homers have come via 10 batters, but it entered Saturday with a .208 batting average. It's been feast or famine for the Rays, who have made up for the gaps between home runs with excellent pitching and defense to knock out the Toronto Blue Jays, Yankees and Astros en route to the World Series.

The Rays' chances at success might hinge on whether they are able to get to Kershaw and knock him out early. The left-hander has endured his fair share of playoff struggles over the years, but he's been mostly phenomenal in 2020, including an eight-inning, 13-strikeout performance versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

The problem for the Rays is they haven't shown much ability to give Kershaw any trouble. Tampa batters are a combined 9-for-60 lifetime against him, with Manuel Margot and Mike Zunino combining for five hits in 44 at-bats.

In sum, the Dodgers would appear to have the upper hand leading into Game 5, but the Rays have the power, defense and Game 4 momentum on their side to pull off the upset.