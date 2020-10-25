Brett Phillips' Walk-Off Hit Gives Rays Dramatic Game 4 Win vs. Dodgers

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7 in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday following a ninth-inning sequence that must be seen to be believed:

With the Rays down 7-6, pinch hitter Brett Phillips got up with runners on first and second and two out. Following a ball, Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen painted the black with two strikes to put Phillips in a hole.

However, the 26-year-old then punched a Jansen cutter into the outfield, scoring Kevin Kiermaier from second.

Chris Taylor then bobbled the Phillips hit, leading to a frenetic series of events. Randy Arozarena used the opportunity to steamroll home from first, but the Dodgers appeared to have him caught in a rundown after getting the ball into the infield quickly, especially after the Rays outfielder fell midway between third and home.

In the meantime, Dodgers catcher Will Smith took the relay from first baseman Max Muncy but couldn't field it cleanly as he attempted a swipe tag, assuming Arozarena was still running for home.

Arozarena then used the opportunity to get back on his feet and sprint to home, giving the Rays the win.

Tampa Bay tied Los Angeles at two games apiece in the World Series despite Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager pacing his team's offense with four hits, including a third-inning solo home run and what would have been the game-winning RBI single to score Taylor in the eighth had the Rays not come back.

Justin Turner also had four hits for the Dodgers, who had 15 on the night. Turner notably deposited a first-inning homer into the outfield seats for the second straight game.

Four Rays hit homers: Arozarena, Kiermaier, Hunter Renfroe and Brandon Lowe. Arozarena's shot was his ninth playoff homer, marking a new MLB playoff record.

Notable Performances

Dodgers SP Julio Urias: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, BB, 9 K

Dodgers SS Corey Seager: 4-for-5, 3 R, 2 RBI, HR

Dodgers 3B Justin Turner: 4-for-5, 2 R, RBI, 2B, HR

Rays SP Ryan Yarbrough: 3.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, BB, K

Rays OF Randy Arozarena: 3-for-4, 3 R, RBI, HR

Rays 2B Brandon Lowe: 1-for-4, R, 3 RBI, HR

What's Next?

Game 5 will take place Sunday at 8:08 p.m. ET, with Fox carrying the television broadcast and Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, playing host once again.

