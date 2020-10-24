Jon Jones Says Khabib Made His Father Proud After Shocking UFC Retirement

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Jon Jones congratulated Khabib Nurmagomdeov following the UFC lightweight champion's stunning retirement Saturday:

Jones, who is UFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, referenced Khabib's father and trainer, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who died in July. Khabib was close with his father, and he cited his death as the reason for his retirement:

Khabib also wrote these words following his father's death in July, per Tass: "Father, I will miss you. You were my father, friend, brother and coach in one. You taught me practically everything I know. I hope you were pleased with me."

Khabib finishes his career with a perfect 29-0 lifetime professional record and a 13-0 mark in UFC. He defended his lightweight belt three times after winning it in 2018 against Al Iaquinta.

Nineteen of Khabib's 29 wins came via knockout or submission.