    Jon Jones Says Khabib Made His Father Proud After Shocking UFC Retirement

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 24, 2020

    File - In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Jon Jones, right, kicks Dominick Reyes during a light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 247 in Houston. The long-reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, Jones says he is vacating his title and likely moving up to heavyweight. Jones made the declarations on Twitter on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, although the UFC didn't immediately confirm them. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
    Michael Wyke/Associated Press

    Jon Jones congratulated Khabib Nurmagomdeov following the UFC lightweight champion's stunning retirement Saturday: 

    Jones, who is UFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, referenced Khabib's father and trainerAbdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who died in July. Khabib was close with his father, and he cited his death as the reason for his retirement:

    Khabib also wrote these words following his father's death in July, per Tass: "Father, I will miss you. You were my father, friend, brother and coach in one. You taught me practically everything I know. I hope you were pleased with me."

    Khabib finishes his career with a perfect 29-0 lifetime professional record and a 13-0 mark in UFC. He defended his lightweight belt three times after winning it in 2018 against Al Iaquinta.

    Nineteen of Khabib's 29 wins came via knockout or submission.

