Jon Jones Says Khabib Made His Father Proud After Shocking UFC Retirement

Jon Jones Says Khabib Made His Father Proud After Shocking UFC RetirementOctober 24, 2020
Jon Jones congratulated Khabib Nurmagomdeov following the UFC lightweight champion's stunning retirement Saturday:
Jones, who is UFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, referenced Khabib's father and trainer, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who died in July. Khabib was close with his father, and he cited his death as the reason for his retirement:
Khabib also wrote these words following his father's death in July, per Tass: "Father, I will miss you. You were my father, friend, brother and coach in one. You taught me practically everything I know. I hope you were pleased with me."
Khabib finishes his career with a perfect 29-0 lifetime professional record and a 13-0 mark in UFC. He defended his lightweight belt three times after winning it in 2018 against Al Iaquinta.
Nineteen of Khabib's 29 wins came via knockout or submission.
