    Khabib Nurmagomedov Shockingly Retires from UFC After Win vs. Justin Gaethje

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 24, 2020
    Alerted 46m ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 file photo Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas. UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is probably the best-known Muslim athlete in Russia, and he's rapidly becoming a leading conservative voice at home. When a National Guardsman was killed while apparently trying to break up a fight outside an establishment variously described as a cafe and nightclub early Sunday morning, Nurmagomedov called for a crackdown on the local nightlife in his mostly-Muslim home region of Dagestan.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Following his submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on Saturday, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

    While being interviewed inside the Octagon after winning his 29th consecutive fight, Nurmagomedov declared, "Today is my last fight here in UFC" and vowed to keep his word to his mother:

    Nurmagomedov cited his father's death as what led him to consider if he wanted to continue fighting.

    Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died in Russia earlier this year due to complications from COVID-19. Khabib's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told ESPN's Brett Okamoto in May that Abdulmanap was placed in a medically induced coma after undergoing heart surgery and being diagnosed with the virus.

    Speaking to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports last week, Khabib said his father "was like coach, brother, friend, like everything" (9:05 mark of video).

    Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who was one of Nurmagomedov's teammates at American Kickboxing Academy, called him "the greatest champion in UFC history" in a tweet:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Nurmagomedov is retiring from mixed martial arts with a 29-0 record in his professional career. The Eagle won each of his 13 fights after signing with UFC in 2011. He won the UFC lightweight title at UFC 223 in April 2018.

    Saturday's second-round win over Gaethje was Nurmagomedov's third successful title defense. He won 19 of his 29 fights by knockout or submission.

    Related

      Khabib Beats Gaethje 💪

      Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje via submission to stay perfect at 29-0

      Khabib Beats Gaethje 💪
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Khabib Beats Gaethje 💪

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      Khabib Had Broken Foot

      Dana White says after the fight that Khabib broke his foot three weeks ago and didn't tell anyone

      Khabib Had Broken Foot
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Khabib Had Broken Foot

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC 254 Winners and Losers

      ✊ Khabib ends a legendary career 😵 Phillip Hawes' 18-second KO ➡️ We break down all the fights

      UFC 254 Winners and Losers
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC 254 Winners and Losers

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      Dana White Believes Khabib Will Remain Retired

      Dana White Believes Khabib Will Remain Retired
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Dana White Believes Khabib Will Remain Retired

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report