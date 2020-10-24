    Bryson DeChambeau Posts IG Photo Claiming He Hit Drive with 400-Yard Carry

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2020

    Bryson DeChambeau hits off the 10th tee during the final round of Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Bryson DeChambeau's plan to take over the golf world with sheer power has reached a ridiculous new height.

    The U.S. Open winner posted a picture to his Instagram story Friday, saying he hit a drive with a 400-yard carry.

    Let's say this again. A 400-yard carry. Not off the bounce. In the air.

    If you don't mind, I'll be setting my golf clubs on fire in a combination of shame and embarrassment.

    DeChambeau has retooled his body and his game around sheer power, thanks in large part to his belief in analytics. The game adjustment has led to a significant weight gain, along with turning him into the game's biggest power hitter.

    It's hard to argue with the success so far. DeChambeau finished tied for fourth at the PGA Championship before taking home his first major at the U.S. Open. He sits No. 6 in the World Golf Rankings heading into next month's Masters Tournament. 

