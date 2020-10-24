Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Given the rash of injuries that has impacted both the NFL and fantasy football in 2020, it might be a bit surprising if you're not shuffling your fantasy lineups for Week 7. Players such as Michael Thomas and Joe Mixon have already been ruled out for the week, adding to a long list of injured fantasy stars.

With the Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens on bye, many managers will be looking to flex players off the bench or the waiver wire for the week.

We're here to help such managers succeed. You'll find a look at the top players at each flex position—running back, wide receiver and tight end—for Week 7 based on factors like projected role, matchup and player healthy. You'll also find a look at some deep sleepers at each position who might still be available on the waiver wire.

Rankings are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

Running Back

1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

2. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

4. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

5. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers

6. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

8. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

9. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons

10. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

11. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

12. Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

14. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team

15. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

16. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

17. James White, New England Patriots

18. Devin Singletary, BuffaloBills

19. Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers

20. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams

Waiver-Wire Target: D'Ernest Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns

Following his breakout game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson was viewed as a must-grab on the waiver wire. However, he only had 36 total yards and one reception the following week and was barely used at all in Week 6.

However, Johnson's time to shine in fantasy could be here. The Browns face the Cincinnati Bengals and their 27th-ranked run defense on Sunday. While Kareem Hunt will lead the charge, Cleveland is likely to feature both backs in a run-heavy approach.

The last time these two teams met, the Browns rushed for 215 yards. They're likely to try to have similar success here.

Expect Johnson to see 10-plus touches in Week 7 and to be a viable flex play in PPR formats. He's rostered in just 9 percent of Yahoo leagues and 10 percent of ESPN leagues.

Wide Receivers

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

2. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

3. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

5. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

7. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

8. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

9. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears

10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

11. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

12. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

13. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers

14. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

15. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

16. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

17. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18. Will Fuller V, Houston Texans

19. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

20. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Waiver-Wire Target: Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Brett Duke/Associated Press

While Los Angeles Chargers wideout Mike Williams hasn't been a reliable fantasy option all season, he had a terrific game in his last time out, catching five passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints.

Quarterback Justin Herbert sees the value in a big-bodied wideout like Williams.

"I know that when he goes up, it's not going to be a 50/50 ball. It's more like an 80/20," Herbert said this week, per Fernando Ramirez of SI.com.

Expect Herbert to look to Williams early and often against the Jacksonville Jaguars' 26th-ranked pass defense. Williams is rostered in 59 percent of Yahoo leagues and 52 percent of ESPN leagues. If he's still available, he's worth scooping up.

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions

5. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers

6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

7. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

8. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints

9. Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears

10. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Waiver-Wire Target: Anthony Firkser, TE, Tennessee Titans



There aren't many tight end options on the wire this week, but Anthony Firsker is at least worth a flier. The Tennessee Titans tight end had a monster game against the Houston Texans last week, catching eight passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

If starting tight end Jonnu Smith remains limited by his ankle injury, Firkser could again have a big day. Smith isn't listed on the injury report, though, so this one's a bit of a gamble.

Don't expect Firkser to have the sort of huge performance he had a week ago, even if he is the primary tight end. The Pittsburgh Steelers defense—ranked third in scoring—is a far bigger challenge than the Texans'.

Still, if you're in a pinch, Firkser is one of the only options you're likely to find available. He's rostered in just 8 percent of Yahoo leagues and 6 percent of ESPN leagues.

