Tyson Fury Plans to Fight Dec. 5 in London; Opponent Announcement Coming 'Soon'

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Tyson Fury is headed back to the boxing ring, perhaps sooner than anyone expected.

Fury took to social media Saturday to announce he'll fight an undisclosed opponent Dec. 5.

"I'd just like to announce I'm definitely fighting December the 5th in London in the U.K. Opponent to be announced very, very soon," Fury said. "Just working on some opponents. Let you all know who it's going to be shortly."

