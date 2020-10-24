    Tyson Fury Plans to Fight Dec. 5 in London; Opponent Announcement Coming 'Soon'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2020

    Tyson Fury, of England, fights Deontay Wilder, not pictured, during a WBC heavyweight championship boxing match Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
    Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

    Tyson Fury is headed back to the boxing ring, perhaps sooner than anyone expected.

    Fury took to social media Saturday to announce he'll fight an undisclosed opponent Dec. 5.

    "I'd just like to announce I'm definitely fighting December the 5th in London in the U.K. Opponent to be announced very, very soon," Fury said. "Just working on some opponents. Let you all know who it's going to be shortly."

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

