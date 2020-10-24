IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights

2 of 2

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Setting the stage for the night’s in-ring action as part of Countdown to Glory, The Rascalz’s Wentz and Dez battled Cody and Uncle Jake Deaner in the opening contest.

A fast-paced start allowed Wentz and Dez to seize control early. They used double-team maneuvers and lightning-quick offense to keep the opposition off-guard but the country boy strength of Jake allowed him and his cousin to halt their momentum.

An assisted side slam allowed Jake and Cody to score the win and position themselves in tag title contention coming out of the show.

Result

The Deaners defeated The Rascalz

Grade

C

Analysis

This was a sprint of a match that never really had the opportunity to get going.

The work was there, the effort was, too, but the time constraints never allowed the match to become much more than a warmup for everything that will follow.

The Deaners going over was somewhat of a surprise given how integral a part of Impact The Rascalz have been over the last year or two, but such a creative choice may lead to them building some momentum for themselves in the wake of Impact’s most prestigious event.

Jake, in particular, looked like a beast here and someone who might be a star of the company’s bright future.