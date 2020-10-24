IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, HighlightsOctober 24, 2020
IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights
The biggest night of Impact Wrestling's year arrived Saturday night on pay-per-view as the company presented Bound For Glory, a blockbuster extravaganza headlined by championship encounters, heated grudge matches and the culmination of all of the company's top storylines.
Who emerged from the intensely personal world title clash between Rich Swann and Eric Young? Was Kylie Rae able to out-wrestle "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo and take her Knockouts Championship?
Find out now with this recap of the October 24 spectacular.
Match Card
- IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Eric Young (c)
- Knockouts Championship Match: Kylie Rae vs. "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo (c)
- 4-Way Match for the IMPACT Tag Team Championships: The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. The North
- Six-Way Scramble Match for the X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel vs. TJP vs. Willie Mack vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju (c)
- From an Undisclosed Location: EC3 vs. Moose
- Eddie Edwards vs. Ken Shamrock (with Sami Callihan)
- Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match featuring: Heath, Rhino, Hernandez, Acey Romero, Larry D, Tenille Dashwood, Taya Valkyrie, Brian Myers, Tommy Dreamer and Havok (among others)
- Pre-Show: The Rascalz vs. The Deaners
Coverage begins at 7:30 with the Bound For Glory pre-show on AXS TV.
The Rascalz vs. The Deaners
Setting the stage for the night’s in-ring action as part of Countdown to Glory, The Rascalz’s Wentz and Dez battled Cody and Uncle Jake Deaner in the opening contest.
A fast-paced start allowed Wentz and Dez to seize control early. They used double-team maneuvers and lightning-quick offense to keep the opposition off-guard but the country boy strength of Jake allowed him and his cousin to halt their momentum.
An assisted side slam allowed Jake and Cody to score the win and position themselves in tag title contention coming out of the show.
Result
The Deaners defeated The Rascalz
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a sprint of a match that never really had the opportunity to get going.
The work was there, the effort was, too, but the time constraints never allowed the match to become much more than a warmup for everything that will follow.
The Deaners going over was somewhat of a surprise given how integral a part of Impact The Rascalz have been over the last year or two, but such a creative choice may lead to them building some momentum for themselves in the wake of Impact’s most prestigious event.
Jake, in particular, looked like a beast here and someone who might be a star of the company’s bright future.