Quick Takes: AJ Styles' New Bodyguard, Pat McAfee on WWE NXT, Kenny Omega, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Even with Hell in a Cell and Full Gear right around the corner, the WWE and AEW landscapes continued to evolve this week with interesting—and in some cases long overdue—developments taking place on Raw, SmackDown, NXT and Dynamite.

The first of which went down on Monday night when AJ Styles emerged with a new bodyguard for his match against Matt Riddle. The extra help in his corner ultimately paid dividends for him, though it remains to be seen if Jordan Omogbehin will prove to be a worthy addition to The Phenomenal One's act.

Kenny Omega also kicked off a new chapter to his career on Dynamite when he promptly defeated Sonny Kiss in under a minute to advance in AEW's World Title Eliminator, only after making an over-the-top entrance and teasing a transition to his old Cleaner persona.

There's been plenty of speculation among fans for months that Omega has needed a drastic character change of some sort, and what we saw on Wednesday could be the early stages of something special for him. The momentum he has right now could very well take him to the AEW World Championship picture and lead to him becoming AEW's lead heel.

Pat McAfee will fill a similar role for NXT going forward, as the former football punter made his presence felt during the main event of this week's show when he helped Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch cheat to become the new NXT Tag Team champions. Following his breakout performance at TakeOver XXX, there's no reason to think he won't thrive in his latest venture.

The latest installment of Quick Takes will tackle McAfee's ceiling on the black-and-gold brand as well as Chad Gable returning to his roots, why The Miz should defeat Otis for the Money in the Bank briefcase at Hell in a Cell, and more.