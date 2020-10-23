Giants' Markus Golden Traded to Cardinals for 2021 Draft Pick

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals have boosted their pass rush by acquiring outside linebacker Markus Golden from the New York Giants.

The Giants announced they will receive a 2021 sixth-round draft pick from Arizona.

Golden spent the first four years of his career in Arizona after being drafted in the second round in 2015. In 46 games, he recorded 119 combined tackles and 19 sacks, including a career-high 12.5 in 2016.

The Giants signed Golden to a one-year deal prior to the 2019 season. The 29-year-old had a productive year with 10 sacks and started all 16 games for the first time in his career.

Golden signed a one-year unrestricted free agent tender to return to the Giants in August. He's been used sparingly under new head coach Joe Judge, playing 34 percent or less of New York's defensive snaps in six of seven games.

The Cardinals were lacking in outside linebackers who can get after the quarterback in the wake of Chandler Jones' biceps injury that required season-ending surgery.

Arizona's defense ranks second in the NFL with 18.7 points allowed per game. The Cardinals are 4-2 and play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a critical showdown with the NFC West leaders.