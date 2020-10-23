    Giants' Markus Golden Traded to Cardinals for 2021 Draft Pick

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 23, 2020

    New York Giants linebacker Markus Golden (44) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    The Arizona Cardinals have boosted their pass rush by acquiring outside linebacker Markus Golden from the New York Giants.

    The Giants announced they will receive a 2021 sixth-round draft pick from Arizona.

    Golden spent the first four years of his career in Arizona after being drafted in the second round in 2015. In 46 games, he recorded 119 combined tackles and 19 sacks, including a career-high 12.5 in 2016.

    The Giants signed Golden to a one-year deal prior to the 2019 season. The 29-year-old had a productive year with 10 sacks and started all 16 games for the first time in his career.

    Golden signed a one-year unrestricted free agent tender to return to the Giants in August. He's been used sparingly under new head coach Joe Judge, playing 34 percent or less of New York's defensive snaps in six of seven games.

    The Cardinals were lacking in outside linebackers who can get after the quarterback in the wake of Chandler Jones' biceps injury that required season-ending surgery.

    Arizona's defense ranks second in the NFL with 18.7 points allowed per game. The Cardinals are 4-2 and play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a critical showdown with the NFC West leaders.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Kap Inducted into Wolf Pack HOF

      Colin Kaepernick headlines the University of Nevada's 2020 HOF class

      Kap Inducted into Wolf Pack HOF
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kap Inducted into Wolf Pack HOF

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Jets Played DT After Trade

      Steve McLendon on his trade to Tampa: 'I got the news on Saturday night a car would be waiting for me after the game'

      Jets Played DT After Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jets Played DT After Trade

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Saquon Barkley to Undergo Surgery on Torn ACL

      Report: Saquon Barkley to Undergo Surgery on Torn ACL
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Report: Saquon Barkley to Undergo Surgery on Torn ACL

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest Fantasy Risers and Fallers So Far 📈📉

      Looking back at fantasy's biggest surprises and disappointments at the NFL's halfway point ➡️

      Biggest Fantasy Risers and Fallers So Far 📈📉
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Biggest Fantasy Risers and Fallers So Far 📈📉

      Tyler Brooke
      via Bleacher Report