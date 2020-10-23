Floyd Mayweather Says He 'Absolutely' Could Have Exhibition Fight in Works

Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

Retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. suggested Friday that he may have an exhibition fight in the works.

When asked by Josh Peter of USA Today if fans could potentially see him in an exhibition at some point, Mayweather responded: "Oh, yes, absolutely."

The question was asked after Mayweather gave his take on the upcoming exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. on Nov. 28. With regard to Tyson vs. Jones, Mayweather said:

"Let them do what they want to do, you know? I can't tell nobody what to do and what not to do. Because when I do my exhibition, I don't want nobody telling me what to do and what not to do. And I don't want anybody telling me, 'Ah, Floyd needs money,' I’m OK, I'm great, I'm doing just fine.

"There are so many people that's in the work world that retire and still do different things and make a couple of dollars just to have fun. Same thing I'm doing. I'm having fun, enjoying life. Why can't I do some sparring for, you know, some heavy cash?"

The 43-year-old Mayweather retired with a perfect professional record of 50-0 and hasn't fought since beating UFC star Conor McGregor by 10th-round technical knockout in 2017.

While his fight with McGregor was legitimate, perhaps crossover exhibitions against other MMA fighters or with fellow former boxers could become major box-office draws and result in some big paydays for Mayweather.

Last year, he teased that he was working with UFC president Dana White to "bring the world another spectacular event in 2020."

While that hasn't come to fruition, Mayweather said he remains in contact with White: "Me and Dana talk. I wouldn't say always, but we'll text and talk on the phone every once in a while. Dana's a cool guy, he's a great guy. And he's doing a helluva job with the UFC and I'm proud of him. And we look forward to working with each other in the future. Are we going to work? Absolutely."

For now, Mayweather seems content with his role as a promoter. On Oct. 31, Mayweather Promotions fighter Gervonta Davis is set to face Leo Santa Cruz on Showtime pay-per-view.

That fight will be a lightweight title unification bout and could turn out to be one of the best and most-watched fights of 2020.