World Series 2020 Rays vs. Dodgers Game 4 Pitching Preview, Predictions

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Walker Buehler's dominant outing propelled the Los Angeles Dodgers to a Game 3 win and 2-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series.

Aided by an early Justin Turner home run, Buehler struck out 10 in six innings. He ceded just three hits and a walk, and the Dodgers cruised to a 6-2 victory. They'll turn to Julio Urias in Game 4 with a chance to take command of the Fall Classic.

Granted, that may already be the case.

According to WhoWins.com, teams holding a 2-1 edge in the MLB playoffs have won the series 70.9 percent of the time.

Tampa will lean on Ryan Yarbrough to outduel Urias and even the best-of-seven showdown in Arlington, Texas.

2020 World Series Game 4 Info

Video Play Button Videos you might like

When: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Game 4 Pitchers, Predictions

The series has already featured Clayton Kershaw and Blake Snell, but Saturday brings a showdown of lefties.

Yarbrough entered Game 1 but only threw 19 pitches. He's only covered 10.2 innings this postseason, so the 28-year-old should be plenty fresh for a longer appearance in Game 4.

If he can navigate the L.A. lineup, of course.

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Charlie Morton had emerged as the ace of the playoff staff, but the Dodgers roughed him up for five runs in 4.1 innings. Although a lefty-heavy lineup seems to favor Yarbrough, Los Angeles' patience at the plate will test his propensity for getting swings on pitches outside of the zone.

Yarbrough will need support from an offense that mustered five baserunners in Game 3. It might not be any easier, though.

Urias joined the rotation in 2020 after primarily contributing as a reliever last year. In short, he's thrived.

He entered the playoffs with a 3.27 ERA over 55 innings in 11 games (10 starts). Urias' performance has only improved as he boasts a 4-0 with a 0.56 ERA in four appearances so far.

"I've always known the potential Julio has," catcher Austin Barnes said, per the Associated Press. "His demeanor he has, and the temperament. He's not scared, that's for sure. He's making big pitches, thrown some big innings."

Though he technically has only one start, Los Angeles has deployed Urias as an early-inning reliever to follow an opener, such as Dustin May. Urias' lone start happened in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves when the lineup spotted him an 11-run advantage before he even took the mound.

It's fair to say that's not going to happen again, yet the Dodgers have outscored Tampa 18-11 through three games.

Between the more productive lineup and Urias' excellent form, Los Angeles has a clear edge. And a victory Saturday will put the Dodgers on the brink of snapping a 32-year title drought.

Game 4 Prediction: Dodgers 7, Rays 3

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR

