McIntyre Discusses Orton's Effort, McMahon Behind Reigns-Uso Feud, More

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

McIntyre Criticizes Orton's Lack of Effort in Past

Drew McIntyre is set to defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton inside Hell in a Cell at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view Sunday in what could be the culmination of their long-running rivalry.

Orton has been at the top of his game for quite some time, but during an appearance on Busted Open Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Ross Kelly), McIntyre said there was a time when Orton didn't necessarily put his best foot forward:

"I mean, you got to be on your game in every possible way to try to keep up with someone like Randy Orton. I mean, in general, in the past he wasn't really trying. He was just so naturally gifted. He was one of the best in the world, but I don't know when it was, but I think it was around the time Edge came back. He suddenly founded his next gear. He was so incredibly motivated and wanted to give it all to his promos, his in-ring game. He wants to go out there and he wants to steal the show every single week and it's a Randy I've never seen before. It motivates me personally, because I know, 'Okay, I got to step up to his level.'"

The return of Edge at this year's Royal Rumble undoubtedly helped get Orton to the next level, as their rivalry was consistently the best thing on WWE programming leading up to WrestleMania thanks primarily to their promo work.

Orton has continued to excel on the mic, and his physicality during his feud with McIntyre has been on point as well.

McIntyre and Orton have already faced off twice in pay-per-view matches in recent months, and while those matches were good, Sunday's bout has a chance to top them all since it will take place inside the cell.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Orton has no shortage of Hell in a Cell experience, while McIntyre will be competing in his first cell match, which means he will have plenty to prove.

The saying "iron sharpens iron" perfectly describes McIntyre and Orton right now, and it should lead to a memorable clash at Hell in a Cell.

Uso Says Vince McMahon is Behind Feud with Reigns

Ahead of his Hell in a Cell I Quit match against Universal champion Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell on Sunday, Jey Uso provided some insight into the storyline that has seen him feud with his cousin.

During an appearance on the Gorilla Position Podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Sai Mohan), Uso divulged that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was the one who came up with the idea to put him in an angle with Reigns:

"That old man is a genius for a reason. I'm pretty sure when he threw the idea out there, most of his team was like, 'Eh, we don't know if it will work.' However, it is working. There's a reason this story is working and people are drawn to it. If it feels real to me, it is definitely going to come off real to the people."

Jey has always been a tag team wrestler alongside his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, and after Jimmy went down with an injury, he was barely seen on television.

That all changed over the past several weeks, as Uso won a Fatal 4-Way match to become No. 1 contender and then faced Reigns for the Universal title at Clash of Champions.

Jey refused to give up amid a beatdown from Reigns, which prompted Jimmy Uso to throw in the towel. Now, Reigns and Jey will meet in a match where the only way to win is to make your opponent say the words, "I quit."

With regard to McMahon and his hand in creative decisions, Uso added: "When it comes to creative, it's all him. He's running it, Uce. It is his show, and whatever goes, goes. The man knows wrestling and storytelling, and that's what separates our whole feud with Reigns, because it feels real, and feels right."

Uso also said little of what he and Reigns have said on the mic during their rivalry has been scripted, as the creative team has "taken the chains off."

It can be argued that Reigns vs. Uso has been the most compelling thing in wrestling, and it is perhaps the most highly anticipated match on the Hell in a Cell card.

Uso isn't expected to beat Reigns for the Universal title, but with another strong performance, he could establish himself as someone worthy of additional singles pushes in the future.

Young Bucks Reportedly Haven't Turned Heel

Despite The Young Bucks' actions on AEW Dynamite in recent weeks, they reportedly have not officially turned heel.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), The Young Bucks have been acting like heels due to "misunderstandings and pressure," but never actually turned heel.

Nick and Matt Jackson have certainly seemed like heels in recent weeks, as they have superkicked people left and right, including interviewer Alex Marvez, announcer Tony Schiavone and referees.

Wednesday's episode of Dynamite provided a sign that they may not be heel, though, as they were viciously attacked by AEW World Tag Team champions FTR after winning a Fatal 4-Way tag team match to become the new No. 1 contenders.

As a result, The Young Bucks are set to challenge FTR for the AEW World Tag Team titles at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

Despite being regarded as many as the best tag team in the world before AEW began, The Young Bucks have yet to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships. SCU, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, and FTR are the only titleholders thus far.

The idea of The Young Bucks acting like heels due to the mounting pressure of not being able to win the big one makes some sense, and it could be why they have been positioned to face a heel team in FTR despite acting like heels in their own right.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).