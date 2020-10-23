Nate Robinson Says He's Open to NBA Return While Training for Jake Paul Fight

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Former NBA point guard Nate Robinson said he's still eyeing a return to the basketball court while training for a boxing match against YouTube star Jake Paul.

Robinson, who's scheduled to face Paul during the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard Nov. 28, told ESPN's Eric Woodyard in an interview released Thursday he'd like another NBA opportunity:

"I do. If it's possible. I just want the chance to show a team, even at 36, I could still play and still ball out, still be a good spark off the bench. But times have changed, the NBA has changed so much. Naw, I will never say I'm retired. They retired me. I didn't retire.

"Of course I would love to hoop. I would love to be able to finish my career playing the game I love and showing them that I really could still ball and be effective. Even if it's five minutes, 10 minutes, just being there helping out with whatever they need. Whatever they need me to do, I'm there. That's what I'm here for."

Robinson will be making his professional boxing debut against Paul, who defeated fellow YouTuber Ali "AnEsonGib" Al-Fakhri in his first pro bout in January.

The 36-year-old Seattle native has embarked on a unique journey since he last played in the NBA in 2015. He's played basketball in the G League along with international stops in Israel, Venezuela and Lebanon. He also had a tryout with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks in 2016.

Now Robinson is a month away from stepping into the boxing ring, and he told Woodyard he's hoping to shock people with his performance:

"I hope I surprise a lot of people, because a lot of people think I'm gonna lose. They don't believe in me, and that's cool. I told them, 'S--t, people didn't believe I could make it to the NBA. People didn't believe I'd be able to score 40 points in a game, to average 18 as a 5-foot-9 point guard playing with the [New York] Knicks. Nobody thought I was going to win three dunk contests.'

"People have been putting me behind the eight ball my whole life, but it's something that I'm used to. I've been the underdog forever, and it's just going to be sweet to know that so many people didn't believe in me and I get a chance to show them again."

Along with the Knicks, he also played for the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans during 11 seasons in the NBA.

Robinson was also the Slam Dunk Contest champion three times, most recently in 2010.

His NBA playing days are likely a thing of the past, but it'll be interesting to see whether he can jump-start a boxing career by beating Paul.