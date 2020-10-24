The 8 Biggest NFL Trade Deadline Deals

The 8 Biggest NFL Trade Deadline DealsOctober 24, 2020
Unlike the other major American sports leagues, the NFL typically has a quiet trade deadline. Every so often, though, a big name or massive haul is involved.
The most memorable deal in deadline history featured running back Herschel Walker of the Dallas Cowboys being sent to the Minnesota Vikings. But as enduring and immense as it was, that transaction is a perfect reminder of the risks of last-minute trades.
Only in rare cases have deadline moves worked out for both sides. We've highlighted the biggest of those as well as a handful of noteworthy one-sided trades.
The list is ordered chronologically and focuses on trades that included a large number of draft picks and/or marquee players.
John Hadl, QB, Rams to Packers (1974)
As the starting quarterback for the San Diego Chargers for much of 1962-72, John Hadl became the eighth player to ever throw 200 touchdown passes. Then in 1973, he earned All-Pro honors while guiding the Los Angeles Rams to a 12-2 record.
But the next season, Hadl struggled through the first five games—including in a 17-6 loss to the Green Bay Packers in which he finished 6-of-16 for 59 yards and zero touchdowns with two interceptions and was benched. Yet two weeks later, the Packers traded for Hadl.
The price, though, was incredible.
Green Bay gave up a pair of first-round picks, two second-round picks and a third-round pick for the 34-year-old. Hadl had nine touchdowns and 29 interceptions in his 22 appearances with the Packers, who missed the playoffs in 1974 and 1975.
Los Angeles, meanwhile, used the draft capital to bolster a roster that won seven straight division titles and reached a Super Bowl in the 1970s.
Mike Haynes, CB, Patriots to Raiders (1983)
Once upon a time, the New England Patriots didn't emerge as the winners of every trade.
In 1983, they shipped cornerback Mike Haynes to the Los Angeles Raiders for a pair of draft picks.
Haynes immediately made a difference, helping the Raiders win the Super Bowl that season and earning All-Pro recognition in each of the next two years. Haynes solidified his Hall of Fame resume while playing opposite five-time Pro Bowl corner Lester Hayes.
The deal worked out OK for New England, which used a 1984 first-rounder to trade up for wide receiver Irving Fryar. Though his prime came almost a decade later and with the Miami Dolphins, Fryar held a key role on New England's 1985 AFC championship team.
Herschel Walker, RB, Cowboys to Vikings (1989)
One trade. Three teams. Eighteen assets.
Prior to the 1989 season, Jimmy Johnson replaced the legendary Tom Landry as head coach of the Cowboys. Dallas had finished 3-13 in 1988, so the rebuild was on. The Vikings hoped to follow an 11-win campaign with a trip to the Super Bowl, and they viewed Herschel Walker as a missing piece.
San Diego facilitated the deal, and Minnesota sent eight draft picks—including first-rounders in 1990, 1991 and 1992—to Dallas. It changed the Cowboys' future.
Dallas used those selections on or packaged them in trades for Emmitt Smith, Russell Maryland, Darren Woodson, Kevin Smith and Clayton Holmes. From 1992 to 1996, the Cowboys won five division crowns and three Super Bowls.
Walker totaled 2,945 scrimmage yards in 42 games, but the Vikings lost in the 1989 divisional round and missed the playoffs in each of the next two seasons.
Eric Dickerson, RB, Rams to Colts; Cornelius Bennett, LB, Colts to Bills (1987)
In his first four seasons with the Rams, Eric Dickerson topped 2,000 scrimmage yards three times. That included an NFL record of 2,105 rushing yards in 1984—which still stands.
Los Angeles, though, took advantage of a chance to stockpile picks.
Dickerson headed to the Indianapolis Colts, who traded the rights to rookie linebacker Cornelius Bennett to the Buffalo Bills, who dealt running back Greg Bell to the Rams. The Colts and Bills sent a combined three first-round and three second-round selections to the Rams.
Unfortunately for Los Angeles, those drafts didn't go well. Only running back Cleveland Gary and cornerback Darryl Henley made notable impacts in the short term.
Dickerson helped the Colts win the AFC East in 1987, but his production dropped, and he soured on the organization.
Buffalo enjoyed the biggest payoff with Bennett as a fixture of its defense. He earned five Pro Bowl trips and notched 52.5 sacks in nine seasons, during which the Bills won six division crowns and four AFC titles.
Marshawn Lynch, RB, Bills to Seahawks (2010)
Buffalo badly lost a deadline trade 23 years later.
From 2006 to 2010, the Bills were in NFL purgatory. Never a contender, they always won six-plus games. Marshawn Lynch was a quality piece, but he became expendable as Buffalo drafted C.J. Spiller and started 0-4 in 2010.
Lynch probably wouldn't have altered the Bills' trajectory, but he played a key role in the Seattle Seahawks' rise.
During the 2010 playoffs, Lynch ripped off his unforgettable "Beast Mode" run to seal an improbable upset. Then, he posted four straight years of 1,400-plus scrimmage yards, and the Seahawks reached consecutive Super Bowls—winning one—in 2013 and 2014, soon after Russell Wilson's arrival.
Buffalo received 2011 fourth-round and 2012 fifth-round picks for Lynch, using them on offensive tackle Chris Hairston and linebacker Tank Carder. Hairston started only 15 games in three years before he left in free agency, and the Bills cut Carder after the 2012 preseason (he played five seasons with the Cleveland Browns).
Aqib Talib, CB, Bucs to Patriots (2012)
Aqib Talib played well for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for much of 2008-12, but off-field issues ended the cornerback's tenure. Tampa Bay sent Talib and a 2013 seventh-round pick to the Patriots for a fourth-round choice.
Talib held a starting role and made 10 tackles in a playoff win. He re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal in 2013 and earned his first Pro Bowl trip and a second-team All-Pro honor.
Less than two years after Talib's future was uncertain, he signed a $57 million free-agent contract to join the Denver Broncos.
Tampa Bay used the pick it received on defensive end William Gholston, who entered 2020 with 272 tackles and 12 sacks in 103 games.
Kyle Van Noy, LB, Lions to Patriots (2016)
Selected in the second round of the 2014 draft, Kyle Van Noy headed to the Detroit Lions with considerable expectations. He finally became a starter in 2016, but Detroit moved on from Van Noy midway through the year.
The Lions' loss was New England's gain.
Van Noy quickly joined the rotation, and the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl that season. He became a full-time starter in 2017 and stayed with New England through 2019. Along the way, the Patriots added two AFC titles and another Super Bowl victory.
During the 2020 offseason, Van Noy signed a four-year, $51 million deal with the Dolphins in free agency.
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Patriots to 49ers
Once considered the heir to Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo was on the move in 2017 because Brady kept on playing and, more importantly, the Patriots kept on winning.
Because of that, New England likely felt Garoppolo would depart as a free agent in the offseason. Instead of losing him for nothing, Bill Belichick sent Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2018 second-round draft choice.
Garoppolo won each of his five starts with the Niners in 2017. After an ACL injury derailed his 2018, he returned in 2019 and guided San Francisco to the Super Bowl, though it lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.
New England later dealt the second-rounder it received—sparking an enormous list of other trades—and is still looking for a payoff.