The 8 Biggest NFL Trade Deadline Deals

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Unlike the other major American sports leagues, the NFL typically has a quiet trade deadline. Every so often, though, a big name or massive haul is involved.

The most memorable deal in deadline history featured running back Herschel Walker of the Dallas Cowboys being sent to the Minnesota Vikings. But as enduring and immense as it was, that transaction is a perfect reminder of the risks of last-minute trades.

Only in rare cases have deadline moves worked out for both sides. We've highlighted the biggest of those as well as a handful of noteworthy one-sided trades.

The list is ordered chronologically and focuses on trades that included a large number of draft picks and/or marquee players.