Re-Grading the 9 Most Impactful NFL Trades of the Last 10 Years

1 of 10

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

First, a few words on blockbuster trades that didn't make the list. We'll just give you the in-hindsight winners.

Kansas City Chiefs acquire QB Alex Smith from San Francisco 49ers for two second-round picks (2013)

San Francisco had success sans Smith, and Kansas City was better with him on board. He made two Pro Bowls in five years there, but neither team made Super Bowl runs in the wake of this trade. The Chiefs won the deal simply because Colin Kaepernick didn't become a superstar and Kansas City only had to surrender two second-rounders for a franchise quarterback.

Arizona Cardinals acquire edge Chandler Jones from New England Patriots for G Jonathan Cooper and a second-round pick (2016)

This was a great deal for Arizona, which landed a superstar pass-rusher in exchange for a bust offensive lineman and a Day 2 selection. It doesn't make the list because it hasn't led to much success in the win column for Arizona, although it's fair to wonder how much Jones might have helped the Pats in their Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles.

Houston Texans acquire No. 12 overall pick from Cleveland Browns for two first-round picks (2017)

This was a pretty clear mistake for the Browns, who ultimately gave up on a shot at Deshaun Watson in exchange for Denzel Ward and Jabrill Peppers. But Houston has yet to truly take off with its franchise quarterback.

Dallas Cowboys acquire WR Amari Cooper from Oakland Raiders for a first-round pick (2018)

Dallas originally took a lot of heat for surrendering a first-round pick for Cooper, but the 2015 No. 4 overall pick has completely revived his career, and Oakland didn't do much with a late first-rounder. The Cowboys ultimately won this but still haven't experienced much playoff success with Cooper.

Oakland Raiders acquire WR Antonio Brown from Pittsburgh Steelers for two middle-round picks (2019)

Many originally thought the Steelers were fleeced for their All-Pro receiver here, but Brown never played a game in Oakland, and Pittsburgh at least wound up with Diontae Johnson, Zach Gentry and relief from a headache. If the Steelers eventually win with those factors working to their advantage, this will be a big victory for them.

Cleveland Browns acquire WR Odell Beckham Jr. from New York Giants for S Jabrill Peppers and first- and third-round picks (2019)

It's still too soon to draw any grand conclusions about this deal, but Beckham didn't carry the Browns in his debut season there. Peppers hasn't been a difference-maker for the Giants, but he, Dexter Lawrence and Oshane Ximines are cheaper and have upside.

Los Angeles Rams acquire CB Jalen Ramsey from Jacksonville Jaguars for two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder (2019)

Again, it's a little too soon. Ramsey is a star, but he didn't help the Rams make the playoffs last year. He's played just nine games there, but he faces a lot of pressure considering what Los Angeles paid for him.