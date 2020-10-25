Wild WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Predictions That Would Stun Fans

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Sunday marks the 2020 edition of WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, and wrestling fans are ready for some wild changes to programming following the draft.

While Hell in a Cell events in the past were haphazardly built and didn't deserve the brutal stipulation, the bouts spawned by the feuds built this summer and fall are more than worthy of being fought inside the demonic structure.

In addition to the stories making sense heading into a PPV for once, there are several possible surprises that would leave the WWE Universe stunned. With Survivor Series on the horizon, it's time for the company to start generating interest.

Here are the wildest occurrences that would make Hell in a Cell unforgettable.

Brock Lesnar Returns

The storyline between universal champion Roman Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso has been one of the best in WWE, thanks in part to the ability of Paul Heyman to get people invested.

While Heyman has been great with Reigns, WWE has always loved what The Big Dog offered the company as a babyface. With that in mind, look for Brock Lesnar to return at Hell in a Cell at the behest of Heyman and attack Reigns.

Lesnar is a big-money draw no matter what he is doing, but having the former world champion return to SmackDown and attack Reigns with the intent of taking back the Universal Championship would be something Fox executives would love.

The WWE Universe has seen the battles between Lesnar and Reigns many times, but the added element of Heyman turning on his client and revealing a master plan to get vengeance on the Tribal Chief would be stunning.

Randy Orton KO's Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton has been one of the best wrestlers in the world during the coronavirus pandemic, but he has come up short time after time against Drew McIntyre in his quest to win the WWE Championship.

At Hell in a Cell, Orton will punt his way to the top.

Fans and other wrestlers have accused Orton of mailing it in at times, but 2020 has been a renaissance for The Viper, whose promos have been among the best in the business and in-ring work has been impeccable this year.

While McIntyre has been great as the face champion, he deserves to win the belt and receive a coronation in front of fans. If WWE lets Orton punt the champion and walk out with the championship, McIntyre's fight to get the title back would be epic.

If Orton is going to win, though, he needs to knock out McIntyre.

Sasha and Bayley Fall Off the Cell

The most anticipated match on the card is the battle between Sasha Banks and Bayley over the SmackDown Women's Championship. During their Hell in a Cell encounter, the two women must fall off the top of the cage.

Spots off the top of the cell are usually only saved for the biggest stars and the most important moments. After months of build in the storyline between Banks and Bayley, the former friends have earned the honor.

With the Hell in a Cell encounter marking their first match against each other since their split, the creative team should find a way to keep the feud alive by having the bout end in a non-finish.

With Banks and Bayley fighting on top of the demonic structure, the two women should knock each other off and through a waiting announce table below. The spot would end their night and force both to be rushed to the hospital, giving them a reason to fight again.

