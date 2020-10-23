Carson Wentz: Eagles' Comeback Win vs. Giants Was 'Sigh of Relief'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said Thursday his game-winning touchdown pass to running back Boston Scott with 40 seconds left against the New York Giants provided a "sigh of relief."

The Eagles trailed 21-10 with six minutes, 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter after the Giants' Daniel Jones found Sterling Shepard for a two-yard score. Philly scored twice in the game's final five minutes to complete the comeback victory, and Wentz told reporters afterward:

"I was pretty surprised we pulled it off. When I threw it, I thought it was a little high, but [Scott] plays bigger than he is. Obviously, there are a lot of emotions there. It was kind of a big, exciting moment but a big kind of a sigh of relief because we know we left a lot of plays out there. But the way we battled and found a way at the end of the game was huge for us."

The win moved the Eagles atop the NFC East standings despite their lackluster 2-4-1 record. The Dallas Cowboys (2-4) are second followed by the Washington Football Team (1-5) and Giants (1-6).

Wentz also continued to show signs of turning his season around after a slow start. He completed 25 of his 43 passes for 359 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also added a rushing score.

Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson praised his quarterback after the win:

"It just shows that he is taking that step in the right direction to be one of the top quarterbacks in this league. This is what it takes, especially with the situation that we are in healthwise as a team. We know these games are probably going to be closer than we would like, but it is good to see your quarterback stand in there, go toe-to-toe, take some shots and still lead your team down the field for the win."

Pederson drew a lot of criticism when he played for a tie late in overtime during the Eagles' Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. That decision may prove helpful at season's end in a division that may only be a race to seven or eight wins. A 7-8-1 record could be enough to get a playoff berth.

Philadelphia is in a key stretch as it plays Dallas next week before a bye and then a rematch with New York. Winning both those games could be crucial as the schedule gets far more difficult with five straight tough foes before the team closes the regular season by facing the Cowboys and Washington.

Should the Eagles take care of business in those divisional clashes, there will be more margin for error in the other, tougher games remaining on their schedule.

If Wentz continues to play like he has over the past two weeks, they should be the favorite to win the division and could even emerge as a tough out in the playoffs if they get healthy after a rash of injuries.