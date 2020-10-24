Where Does Hell in a Cell Rank Among Best Gimmick Matches in WWE?

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Hell in a Cell has become a yearly staple since 2009. The stipulation is one of the company's signature matches and became so popular that WWE created an event to make sure we get at least a couple of these bouts every year.

At times, it feels as if HIAC has supplanted the traditional steel cage as the structure WWE likes to lock rivals inside to settle their differences.

Hell in a Cell is not the only match type that has its own event. TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs features all three of the items mentioned, in addition to the TLC match that combines all of them. Money in the Bank has its own show, and so does Extreme Rules.

WWE has a long list of different match types to choose from, but where does Hell in a Cell rank among these kinds of matches? Let's take a look at the most popular stipulations in WWE and rank them by significance, popularity and excitement.