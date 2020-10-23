Dodgers vs. Rays: Game 3 Time, TV Info, Live Stream and More

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays have not faced a deficit after Game 3 of any of their 2020 postseason series.

The American League champion left the third game of its series with the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the lead, and it could do so again in the World Series, with Charlie Morton taking the hill Friday.

Morton will face off with Walker Buehler, who has been the most dominant Los Angeles Dodgers starter this postseason.

If anything, Friday should present a change in pace to the championship tilt that featured double-digit runs in each of the first two games.

World Series Game 3 Information

Start Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Video Play Button Videos you might like

TV: Fox

Live Stream: FoxSports.com or Fox Sports app

Preview

Game 3 could come down to which team shows better control at the plate.

Los Angeles earned 11 walks compared to Tampa Bay's five in the first two games, and it may try to use that plate discipline to chase Morton. Ten of those bases on balls occurred against the Rays' two starters, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell, and eight were forced by three of the top four hitters in the lineup.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pointed out how important the patient approach at the plate is to winning, per MLB.com's Ken Gurnick: "I certainly understand getting the compensation is part of it across the industry as far as slugging. Still, to control the strike zone, year in and year out, to swing at strikes and take balls, I believe it leads to championship baseball on the offensive side."

Drawing walks and dragging out at-bats could be difficult against Morton, who walked four batters in 15.2 postseason innings and was efficient with 66 pitches in 5.2 frames in his most recent start. If Morton avoids walks and keeps his hit concession low, the Dodgers may fail to put up runs in the first five to six innings.

Tampa Bay could face an equally as hard task breaking down Buehler, who conceded four earned runs over 19 playoff innings in 2020. However, the right-handed hurler did allow seven hits in NLCS Game 6 against the Atlanta Braves, who put multiple runners on base in the second and fourth innings but failed to convert on those opportunities.

In Game 2, the Rays produced five of their six runs in the first five innings. They also attempted to manufacture a second-inning run through Manuel Margot's walk and stolen base.

Rays manager Kevin Cash comes into Game 3 with confidence in his team's ability at the plate, per MLB.com's Juan Toribio: "We have a complete offense. I know they've been quiet, but we have a lot of confidence in this group that we can be really balanced and have good at-bats and put pressure on pitchers and opposing defenses."

If Margot, Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena produce hits from the top half of the order, the Rays could have some early run-scoring opportunities.

They could also threaten Buehler with the long ball. Lowe hit two home runs in Game 2, while Arozarena and Margot led the Rays in dingers in the ALCS.

If the American League champion exploits the small flaw in Buehler's game, it could gain its first advantage in the series.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.