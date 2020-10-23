Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Hell in a Cell 2020

7 of 10

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks

Q: Would you ever want to see The Four Horsewomen operate as a proper stable in WWE or should it remain a backstage group like The Kliq?

I don't think The Four Horsewomen need to be a proper stable, but they should come together for one-off matches. All four members are better individually, and when they work together, it should feel like a big deal.

They don't need to coexist much on television as a real team, though, because the novelty would die down rather quickly. If WWE can ever pull off the Horsewomen of MMA vs. Horsewomen of WWE match, that would be a great way to see them compete as a team.

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

Q: Now that we know Jey Uso is capable of great things as a singles wrestler, would you ever want to see WWE split The Usos up on different brands so both brothers can attempt to build their own legacy, or should they go back to being a tag team as soon as Jimmy returns?

WWE shouldn't ever split up The Usos. They're one of the best tag teams on the roster, so their absence would create a major void in an already-thin division.

While Jimmy is out, Jey Uso should continue to be a presence on SmackDown and even challenge for the intercontinental title. The Usos must remain a force in WWE's tag team division, though.

Bonus Question

Q: What do you think is the greatest HIAC match of all time and what made it so special?

The best Hell in a Cell match in recent memory is Sasha Bank vs. Becky Lynch. It was possibly the most inventive one I've ever seen.

However, Triple H vs. Cactus Jack from No Way Out 2000 is probably the best HIAC match of all time. It's memorable because it was a title vs. career contest, as well. Triple H put his WWE Championship up against Cactus Jack's career in this brutal affair.

This was before the days of annual Hell in a Cell matches too, so it felt more spontaneous.

Also, Mick Foley always brought an edge and unpredictability to this stipulation. The hardcore legend's resilience throughout this match was otherworldly, and it was a fitting end to his zenith with WWE. Of course, he later returned in other capacities, but this match still holds up.