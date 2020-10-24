The Most Important Question Every MLB Team Must Answer in 2020 Offseason

0 of 30

David Dermer/Associated Press

All 30 MLB teams will be faced with important decisions this offseason.

Some squads are still in early rebuilding stages, while others will look to make moves to vault into contention.

There will be plenty of talk about certain teams making significant change to the roster and breaking up their respective cores. But some of those clubs could just as easily attempt to reposition for a playoff push.

Of course, the specter of COVID-19 figures to hang over the free-agent market. Stars will get paid, but what about mid-tier guys? Will most free agents have to settle for one- or two-year deals? How will the upcoming season impact the looming CBA battle?

Just about everyone in the game has something at stake this offseason. First and foremost, however, front offices will be looking to address on-field issues and set themselves up for success, whether now or in the near future.

Here are the most important questions all 30 MLB organizations must answer heading into the 2020 offseason, based on each team's outlook.